Engine Mach 1 smoking after plug insert installed

K

kevvykev

New Member
Oct 16, 2020
1
0
1
44
Dyer, Tennessee
We have an 03 Mach 1 that we bought back in July that has been nothing but a money pit so far. A little over a week ago it spit out the plug on cylinder 3 for the second time. We got it to the shop and the mech installed a Time-Sert sleeve and called us today and said it was ready to go. He said it was a little noisy, which is odd because it wasnt before. Anyway, we get there to bring it home and start it up and let it run for a bout 10 mins and we hear ticking from the passenger side head. Nothing too loud but a tick that wasn't there before. We continue to let it idle and talk to the guy for a few when I begin to smell exhaust fumes really bad. Then i noticed smoke is pouring out of the passenger side exhaust. Not like a mosquito fogger bad but smoking a fair amount. The car has never smoked before. And the ticking noise got louder. We left it there. The mech will be on vacation next week but I didn't want to drive it off the lot like that. My stomach is turning because I'm thinking something got jacked up in the process of installing the insert. Anyone have any ideas?
 

