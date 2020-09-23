Long time since I posted. After 17 years and 70k miles, my Mach 1000 head unit CD function died. I read numerous threads on how to correct the "CD ERROR" problem and none have worked. It looks like this unit is toast.



Any idea where I can get another? This car remains in mint condition and although there are some good options for direct replacement, I'd prefer an original. I'm sort of that anal about it. Just taking a stab here to see if anyone has ideas.