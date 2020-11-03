Mach 460 is killing my Battery! Dies every few days, Aftermarket Sub woofer as well!

01Stang65

Jan 19, 2017
So I have been chasing a battery issue over the past couple years of ownership of my 01 GT. Every few days the battery completely dies if not driven. This draw already ate 2 batteries. Luckily under warranty. Doing some tests the other day, I disconnected the negative on battery and used a multimeter between the post and negative wire. The reading showed 11.09 amps. That doesn't seem accurate does it?

For the longest time I didn't have a direction but now I am lead to believe the issue is the 460 system, seems pretty common on these cars. A couple details though;
-Previous owner had a 10 inch sub installed in the trunk (never questioned it)
-Sometimes when the electronics would glitch, the sub wouldn't turn on, and I noticed controlling the bass on radio wouldn't do anything (telling me factory subs were not operating)
-That leads me to my question: Do the 460 amps just power the subs on our cars?
-When I turn the car on, the radio turns on, and then a second later the subs start working.
-I know one red cable runs from the back of the radio to the sub, I know one green ground runs from the trunk body to the sub, and then another green wire from somewhere else to the sub. Two thick brown speaker wires go from the amps to the subs.

Just trying to figure out where I should go from here. I have no problem just going back to stock setup, bass doesn't sound that good anyways.
 
