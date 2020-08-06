Mach1 2003 coolant leaking rear of engine

What should I do to determine where the coolant leak is? It is leaking coolant where the pictures show onto the sway bar usually then to the ground. I cannot see a leak in the back on the engine like where the heater hoses are. What should I do to troubleshoot this? This is NOT condensation like from the ac compressor. This is COOLANT (oily thicker than water and yellow color) that comes out whether I have had the ac on or not (I know the difference between water and coolant. This is COOLANT). I lose about a quart every time I drive my Mach1 2003 for 30 miles, not good! Thanks for any advice on what steps you would take to first determine the cause of the leak.