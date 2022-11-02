Made a small timing adjustment, now it won't start.

J

JohnW63

Member
Jan 9, 2022
83
14
18
59
Southern California
For the long back story of the car, click here:
Old Mustang with EEC troubleshooting

The above thread sort of stalled out when I had to take time off the project. I thought I was close to a proper running car when it blew a fuel line and my Dad had some new braided lines made. After removing the braided lines and getting new ones made the car was off for some weeks.I fired it up and we seemed to be back to square one. I'm back looking at it in another week and the car fired up and did not shut off after starting. Yay!, but the idle is not consistent and too low. I thought I would try a small turn of the distributor one way and the other to see if the timing was a little off. With the car running, I did that, listening for an idle improvement. I did not remove the SPOUT plug. Nothing seemed better and then the car died. It wouldn't fire up, so I removed the plug and kept moving the distributor a little and got it to fire once long enough to move a tiny amount and it died again. I gave up trying to find the sweet spot. I'm not moving it much at all so I can't be far off. Is there something I should have done before trying to adjust the timing on a car with around a 1989 top end that my 1965 Mustang knowledge just messed up?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

5
Engine '89 GT Won't run unless base timing is 30deg
Replies
9
Views
331
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
rednotch
rednotch
V
Engine 1987 GT wont rev past 2000 rpm? Help?!
Replies
5
Views
467
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
W
no start after distributor came apart inside
Replies
26
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
limp
limp
A
Engine Weird Start problem 89 GT
Replies
5
Views
299
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Y
Coughing and stalling under load. No Codes
Replies
4
Views
411
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Yates65
Y
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu