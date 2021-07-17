So I have this 90LX I wire tucked that didn’t run when it got here . Cranked like a dead battery . Long story short the battery ground in the trunk was no good so I fixed this . I was not the one who relocated it originally .Car runs but won’t idle for anything breaks up etc . 306 , performer heads , Edelbrock intake , unknown cam , long tubes . 24lb injectors , A3m ecu , bbk mass air meter with the adapter plug for it .Do base idle reset and clean the iac motor . Car runs for a few then starts running real funny and dies again . Won’t hold idle and breaks up .Knowing it has no 02 sensors or harness I order one from Ron Francis . Pin it for a 90 5 speed car . Check pin 46 on ecu and make sure it doesn’t have voltage when trying to crank . Good to go .Hook up ecu fire the car up it idles up like it should seems it idling Decent now . Go to back out of the driveway fire it up and it won’t even start . Have to goose throttle runs like it’s got a fuel miss or pressure issue which it doesn’t (gauge on regulator ) . If I’m reading the light righIn diag mode it will run and hold idle like it should as well .So what do you guys think ? Either way I am ditching this meter and putting a pro m on the car for him.Run codes -KOEO85- Canister purge - it isn’t there no big deal66- No mass air signal31- canister / egr both aren’t presentKOER26- mass air41-Lean fuel mixture91-Oxygen sensor problem / fuel pressure out of range / injectors out of balance33- egr / canister - again not present