Electrical Maf / 02 issues

So I have this 90LX I wire tucked that didn’t run when it got here . Cranked like a dead battery . Long story short the battery ground in the trunk was no good so I fixed this . I was not the one who relocated it originally .

Car runs but won’t idle for anything breaks up etc . 306 , performer heads , Edelbrock intake , unknown cam , long tubes . 24lb injectors , A3m ecu , bbk mass air meter with the adapter plug for it .

Do base idle reset and clean the iac motor . Car runs for a few then starts running real funny and dies again . Won’t hold idle and breaks up .
Knowing it has no 02 sensors or harness I order one from Ron Francis . Pin it for a 90 5 speed car . Check pin 46 on ecu and make sure it doesn’t have voltage when trying to crank . Good to go .

Hook up ecu fire the car up it idles up like it should seems it idling Decent now . Go to back out of the driveway fire it up and it won’t even start . Have to goose throttle runs like it’s got a fuel miss or pressure issue which it doesn’t (gauge on regulator ) . If I’m reading the light righ

In diag mode it will run and hold idle like it should as well .

So what do you guys think ? Either way I am ditching this meter and putting a pro m on the car for him.

Run codes -
KOEO
85- Canister purge - it isn’t there no big deal
66- No mass air signal
31- canister / egr both aren’t present
KOER
26- mass air
41-Lean fuel mixture
91-Oxygen sensor problem / fuel pressure out of range / injectors out of balance
33- egr / canister - again not present

View: https://youtu.be/XPbnEz_rZU0


View: https://youtu.be/QkS6vDjxJy8


EC34A7B3-AB13-4534-A4D8-05E83D076183.jpeg
D7F50A11-9354-4409-AC57-3D53B17E7CE5.jpeg
 
So I test the maf signal . Has 12v, ground and ref signal . Do continuity test between ref and return and it passes that as per another thread .
Maf signal at idle is only .38 or so when I can get it to idle . Over 10k ohms

02 sensor harness is jumpered like a 90 because the car and harness are a 90 .
5C6B5121-2F65-4F08-A079-BB8DC6DF2429.png

Also I found this while trying to check the maf . They had issues with the connector not being tight or staying and this apparently was the fix .... silicone on the pin lock to hold it in .
FE6EA138-B562-45FF-BAB5-1A059DF74C6B.jpeg
 
I've not seen much good out of meters on foxbodys that needed an adapter harness, that's why my buddy kept the selectable pro M around (now made of unobtainium) for testing.
Never much liked anything BBK either, because from what i've seen, all their meters are rebadged.
As a matter of fact (i'd have to look), i think my meter is an SCT rebadged as a BBK that was taken from a foxbody that wouldn't run right.
 
2000xp8 said:
I've not seen much good out of meters on foxbodys that needed an adapter harness, that's why my buddy kept the selectable pro M around (now made of unobtainium) for testing.
Never much liked anything BBK either, because from what i've seen, all their meters are rebadged.
As a matter of fact (i'd have to look), i think my meter was an SCT rebadged as a BBK that was taken from a foxbody that wouldn't run right.
My thoughts exactly , which is why I went ahead and had him just get a pro m . If we had stock injectors and a stock meter it would’ve already been back in the car because that’s really all it needs . Pro m is all I’ve ever used once I learned what was what .
 
I had a feeling this thread would be so long winded there wouldn’t be very many replies .
 
TOOLOW91 said:
I had a feeling this thread would be so long winded there wouldn’t be very many replies .
I can help string it along with some sarcasm?

You need a tune...
It is indeed the universally accepted solution when you don't know WTF you are doing.
 
2000xp8 said:
I can help string it along with some sarcasm?

You need a tune...
It is indeed the universally accepted solution when you don't know WTF you are doing.
Damnnnnn I didn’t even think of that . I knew I was missing something
 
I had a bbk meter once.. brand new out of the box ran like poo. Only reason why I had it was to replace my prom that died and needed something quick. Ended up going with a pmas and have used them on a few cars now with great results. Like mentioned bbk products seem to be crap and always have been in my opinion
 
