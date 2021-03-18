MAF Problem

H

Henrikelger

New Member
Apr 22, 2020
1
0
1
33
Sweden
Hello!

So i'm getting code 56. Bought a new BBK MAF and still getting the same code. So i went and tested both the old and new with a multimeter. Got good grounds and power but the signalvalues are not correct. Made me think it might be the wiring. Unplugged the MAF and ECU and tested the wires between 50 and 9 from the ECU to the MAF connector. What i get is way too high resistance. And oddly enough i get resistance from both MAF pins to 50 and 9 on the ECU. So before i pull out the whole wireharness i wonder if they supposed to be linked or is there a shortage problem?

Henrik
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

H
Engine Help!! Code 56 new maf!
Replies
7
Views
141
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Hunterlanigan
H
PonyGTrider
Fox EVAP purge solenoid valve not working
Replies
8
Views
265
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
J
New ecu suggestions? 1986 GT
Replies
4
Views
380
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
James408
J
I
Tuner chip (I think)
Replies
2
Views
285
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Ianslaney
I
M
Advice welcomed
Replies
2
Views
228
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
bigcatak
B
Top Bottom