MAF Problem

Hello!



So i'm getting code 56. Bought a new BBK MAF and still getting the same code. So i went and tested both the old and new with a multimeter. Got good grounds and power but the signalvalues are not correct. Made me think it might be the wiring. Unplugged the MAF and ECU and tested the wires between 50 and 9 from the ECU to the MAF connector. What i get is way too high resistance. And oddly enough i get resistance from both MAF pins to 50 and 9 on the ECU. So before i pull out the whole wireharness i wonder if they supposed to be linked or is there a shortage problem?



Henrik