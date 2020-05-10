I'm a mechanic for my friend who has a few "toys" and he just picked up a 2003 Mustang 4.6 with a P1SC Procharger on it and I'm in the process of finishing it up so it can be tuned. It's a stock engine except for 42lb injectors and will probably stay that way. Can we get away with the stock MAF since it's not really modded? I've been searching the net and found that it'll be good to about 400hp max before it becomes a tuning problem. Then I'm reading about a 90mm Lightning MAF but I've read some people have problem with these? Is a lightning MAF plug the same or will I have to do some rewiring?



Thanks for any help!