MAF reading with engine off key on

Car's been running very rich and stalling etc, today took a look at sensors, MAF reading with engine running was normal, but with the engine off and ignition on it stays at 2.95g.Obviously this is supposed to be 0, so I tried to unplug the maf sensor and same thing, 2.95.Is it safe to say it's bad wiring or a PCM issue? I'm wondering if a bad ground is throwing off the MAF "reference" voltage.