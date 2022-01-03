MAF reading with engine off key on

Car's been running very rich and stalling etc, today took a look at sensors, MAF reading with engine running was normal, but with the engine off and ignition on it stays at 2.95g.

Obviously this is supposed to be 0, so I tried to unplug the maf sensor and same thing, 2.95.

Is it safe to say it's bad wiring or a PCM issue? I'm wondering if a bad ground is throwing off the MAF "reference" voltage.

Screenshot_20220102-160425.jpg
 

