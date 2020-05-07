I have a question as I’m tracking down why when I unplug my MAF the car runs properly.I followed a fellow members instructions on how to test the MAF wiring and I think I may have found an issue.So power ground is good and when checking OHM reading from MAF signal to ground I’m good at 94kohm but when I test MAF signal to MAF return I’m supposed to have over 10000 I read nothing at all open loop .So where do you guys suggest I move from here ? Check MAF return from cpu to plug see if I have an open loop?