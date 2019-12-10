The Shadow...
What maf do I have? First time Ford person here. Shouldn't the maf be the same size as the throttle body? My tb is a 70mm BBK., with 24lb injectors.
ThanksHi,
Ford P/Ns use "E" for the 1980s, "F" is for the 1990s. 2nd digit = 2nd yr digit. So, yours is a 1991 designed for a 55mm diameter MAF tube calibrated for stock 5.0 19lb injectors. Have a box of 25-30 of em’ just like it at the shop.
MAF Diameter is at least equal, if not a few mm larger- than the TB, calibration of the MAF- (like all the Mfg’s) is sized to the injectors you’re running.
Either of the below will make it MUCH more fun! BBK..
Or Pro-M..
BBK Mustang Mass Air Meter for Cold Air Intake and 24lb Injectors 8004 (86-93 All)FREE SHIPPING! No More Pegging. The BBK 76MM Mass Air Meter Sensor is great for modified and custom applications where the stock mass air meter pegs due to incrwww.americanmuscle.com
https://lmr.com/item/PMA-12579AF/1989-93-Mustang-50L-75Mm-Black-Pro-M-Mass-Air-Meter-For-24Lb
Any questions, feel free!
Good luck!
-John
this is all from a DSS invoice sheet. Pro Bullet FT/IN 331 BALANCED AND BLUE PRINTED, FORGED DSS PRO-LITE SERIES PISTONS# 4100 (FT/IN -3cc ), LEVEL 10 CNC BLOCK ,BILLET ALUMINUM MAIN SUPPORT ,ARP MAIN STUDS. FORGED I- BEAMS. AFR 185 HEADS -1420Hi,
In general, you don’t want the duty cycle of the injectors to exceed above 85-87%, high end. Open/close times are too close; inconsistent. I’ll Ballpark Crank HP based on parts listed & what works from there.. I have no data on your upper & lower intake, if you’re running 68cc or 72cc chamber AFR 185’s & what Piston cc’s for a static C.Ratio.
If it were me & it was a “capable” DD, biased hot street w/EFI run a 10:1 CR on Pump Gas, on a fresh 331CID platform with a port matched Cobra upper*, Comp 274hr Cam degreed in w/1.6 R.R., (Similar to a TF#2 Cam w/improved scavenging) running a solid expert ported/polished & port matched GT40 (Ford Explorer Lower..the big restriction), a set of Tuned 1-3/4” longtubes. Free flowing 2.5”Exhaust.
H/X Exhaust (SLP loudmouths).
The stroker combo (if the hypothetical’s are close) you have there should have no issue making 380-395 BHP if it’s running a solid Dyno Tune, without the laughing gas. If an OE block, IMO, I’d be cautious with a 50 Shot. OE blocks over 450HP have a tendency to crack.
Using the higher # of 395 BHP rounded up to 400 BHP..
At 39.15lbs Delta fuel pressure regulated across the injector (BSFC @0.50=400Hp*50= 200lbs/Hr.^ 8 injectors= 25lb’s, at an 85% Duty cycle, 25lb^0.85= 29.41 Lbs. Rounded to the nearest, 30lb injectors @ an 85% Duty Cycle. I’m interested in the actual build details, I do agree that 30lb injectors are a better match than 24’s for this App. Be very happy to run through it with the missing details filled in.
Running that 75mm MAF calibrated to the 24lb injectors should certainly wake it right up, it’s likely running rich yet feels held back. Adding 30lb injectors with the #30lb calibrated MAF would be more logical, if the rest of the build is matched for it’s potential to be reached.
In addition to the blanks being filled in, would be interesting & important to know what Tuning has been performed.
-Sounds like a nice build w/lots of potential.
-John
Note:* (better-Ported & Polished Trickflow Trackheat upper/lower, Best-1Pc.EFI injector Intake w/bolt on Plenum).
John, here is a picture of my injectors, I believe a 24lb ev1., correct?Hi,
Hi, no o2’s?I haven't tried to look at the computer yet, I only got it here the end of September. There are no o2 sensors, seems to run fine. I've noticed the check engine light comes on after a bit, also the light for volts, but it goes away later. Still the original alternator.
I'm not sure about a dyno. I believe there may be one about a half hour away. I'm not sure about tuner people. I'll have to find the Ford guys in the spring and see where to go to. So I don't know if it has a chip or anything done to the computer.
Hi,So it's probably not worth buying a MAF or injectors until somebody digs into the computer to see what was done to it?
Hi, Ok.Very good. I’ll take care of this end.I'll try to get any codes,
