The Shadow... said: So it's probably not worth buying a MAF or injectors until somebody digs into the computer to see what was done to it? Click to expand...

Hi,I’m just asking you to hold while I bring in some staff to the thread. Explained why, below...Well- here’s the thing. It’s unusual to run the Car without any 02’s, normally- it wouldn’t run closed loop without them, and you’d have a solid check engine light.The 02’s were likely disabled within the programming (which is unusual to do, they constantly correct to help maintain the Air/fuel ratio. This would mean it may be running a default “open loop” fuel map.There’s also the possibility it never was correctly programmed, reluctors placed on the 02 sensors to shut the CPU up.In either instance, we need to be sure it’s not leaning out, nor running too rich, how much dynamic timing is being added and at what rate, or- Is the motor being run safely(?)Then, the MAF. It’s a stock 55mm, 19lb injector unit. Thought for sure it’d be a Cobra or “Big Air” MAF. You can compensate by programming around an incorrect MAF, it’s a waste of time & never works quite like a calibrated MAF, there are circumstances this is purposely done, but 02 sensors are an integral part of this type of tuning.So, if you install a “proper” calibrated MAF, it could run doomsday rich or worse- lean out the motor due to programming offsets. You have no 02’s that would attempt to correct this, nor 02 wideband sensor to a gauge to warn you it’s was overly rich or lean.I’d not chance that with my motor, a customer’s motor, much less give advice that may cause any possibility of this to occur to a member seeking guidance on Stangnet.I work a lot with top end builds like this, it’s what my shops based on...what I’m seeing is something dangerous to move on without further insight, AKA: your CPU’s programming, wideband 02 gauge, data logging.Believe me- I’d help you out in a second if I lived close, or had more clarity. I’d like for you to pull the CPU’s codes, can you please do that(?)- it’ll be of much help. Even if the CEL’s flashing, there’s codes there.I don’t want a perfectly good build to do anything but Run the best it can, safely, and with every ounce of torque it will yield to youI’m just going to pull some more brains in here to assist in formulating the best strategy & acquiring the best opinions, all in your best interests. Not to worry, not going to just leave you hanging, that doesn’t happen on Stangnet.-John