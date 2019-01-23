Magneticas' Build Process

I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
Hey guys....guess since I have a build thread for another car in the fox section i might as well start with one here.

This is Metalica...( i know...the name sucks but stuck )

20181205_183711.jpg


She's a 2019 ecoboost. Right now I'm trying to make a wheel selection. Thinking towards bronze but open to other options.

Screenshot_20190108-125438_Chrome.jpg


Screenshot_20190108-125242_Chrome.jpg


Screenshot_20190108-123313_Chrome.jpg


Which option do you guys prefer ?

The plans for this car are for it to be a fully built fun car. Fully built meaning complete engine built, cams, pistons, heads, intake, fuel system, turbo stuff, suspension, brakes, exterior stuff, etc. As I come across Ecoboost specific stuff I'll post it here for opinions.

This isn't my first rodeo but I like and value the input from others.
 

I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
Came across a few other things....

Screenshot_20190101-102435_Chrome.jpg


Screenshot_20190123-211308_Chrome.jpg


I'm planning on upgrading the brakes with GT front and rear calipers.

Came across these fenders....

Screenshot_20190123-212109_Chrome.jpg


What is everyone using to tighten up the IRS ? I've got the 04 cobra IRS in my fox but this is a different beast.
 
I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
Man....this has to be the quietest forum in here...

In my search for head stuff I found MAP performance has a stage 5 head that's just under 4k....there's also a head listed that has individual exhaust ports instead of the manifold made into the head. I'll be researching this a bit.
 
I don't like mine anymore
90sickfox said:
Man....this has to be the quietest forum in here...

In my search for head stuff I found MAP performance has a stage 5 head that's just under 4k....there's also a head listed that has individual exhaust ports instead of the manifold made into the head. I'll be researching this a bit.
Sure is!! :lcoff: Im really no help on the manifold stuff, but the bronze wheels would look good on that color. I would pass on the fenders, unless you just like the way they look.
 
I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
BlakeusMaximus said:
Sure is!! :lcoff: Im really no help on the manifold stuff, but the bronze wheels would look good on that color. I would pass on the fenders, unless you just like the way they look.
It's just that I really like the gt350 style fenders...probably won't do it any time soon.

Which style wheel do ya think would look the best ?
 
I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
The process has begun. The first mod is good for atleast 100hp. Lol

20190126_144930.jpg


20190126_144835.jpg
 
I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
Ok...my choice is also the first one. It's just something about them that is bad a$$. They'll be the first major purchase.

Thanks guys :nice:
 
I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
Thought I'd post this here... just a way of saving this info.

Screenshot_20190127-191843_Chrome.jpg


This is crazy from just a tune...that's 135hp + 310 rated hp...for a grand total of ( drum roll ) 445hp. I'll have to look a little more into this.

20190128_114955.jpg


Stock 2019 5.0 s550 come with 460hp....and are a lot heavier in PP form than my base Eco. Crazy to think I could have close to 440hp.
 
I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
This is the block I'll be using. MA Performance uses a stronger 2.0 block with 2.3 internals.

Screenshot_20190128-170238_Chrome.jpg


I've been doing a little research comparing the COBB tuning system to the Dashpaq. The Dashpaq will control the 10spd shifting points...no mention of that with COBB.
 
I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
Went from this...

20190203_113254.jpg


To this today...

20190203_125623.jpg


Mod # 2 A friend of mine has a 2016 that he supercharged so the brace wouldn't fit. Got both pieces bolted up ( it was a pain to line up ). Had to modify the 2 of the battery cover hold down clips. Vehicles with the brace from the factory must come with longer ones.
 
I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
The next step will be wheels and tires. Ive been debating this for a while. My 12yr old son wants me to go with black and red wheels. With my decals being red on black it should be an obvious choice. However, I'm not a huge fan of red.

The black and red wheels are cheaper though.... about 500 cheaper.

These are the choices....

Screenshot_20190206-121816_Chrome.jpg


Screenshot_20190206-122020_Chrome.jpg
Screenshot_20190206-122107_Chrome.jpg


I'm thinking #2 would be my choice....

I'm making a plate for the brace that'll have Franklin Performance on it. Also, ordering a catch can.

Im really tempted to throw the warranty out the window but I must stay strong. The 1 inch lowering springs would look real good on it for the summer though. Just don't want to do it and have something suspension related bite me in the arse.
 
I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
Ok...thanks guys. The first wheel is the winner. Will be ordered next week. Should be ordering some small stuff for the fox too.

Thanks again for helping me make a decision.
 
I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
I made a trip to home depot and bought some 1.5 inch aluminum stock. Cut it down to 12 inches, wet sanded with 2000 grit, polished with white diamond metal polish, laid my graphic, put on two sides tape, and covered up the holes on the gt strut tower brace.

20190210_112432.jpg


I think it turned out pretty good.

20190210_111426.jpg


20190210_111856.jpg


20190210_112204.jpg
 
