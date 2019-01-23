Magneticas' Build Process

90sickfox
Hey guys....guess since I have a build thread for another car in the fox section i might as well start with one here.
This is Metalica...( i know...the name sucks but stuck )
She's a 2019 ecoboost. Right now I'm trying to make a wheel selection. Thinking towards bronze but open to other options.
Which option do you guys prefer ?
The plans for this car are for it to be a fully built fun car. Fully built meaning complete engine built, cams, pistons, heads, intake, fuel system, turbo stuff, suspension, brakes, exterior stuff, etc. As I come across Ecoboost specific stuff I'll post it here for opinions.
This isn't my first rodeo but I like and value the input from others.
