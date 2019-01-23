Magneticas' Build Process

The next step will be wheels and tires. Ive been debating this for a while. My 12yr old son wants me to go with black and red wheels. With my decals being red on black it should be an obvious choice. However, I'm not a huge fan of red.The black and red wheels are cheaper though.... about 500 cheaper.These are the choices....I'm thinking #2 would be my choice....I'm making a plate for the brace that'll have Franklin Performance on it. Also, ordering a catch can.Im really tempted to throw the warranty out the window but I must stay strong. The 1 inch lowering springs would look real good on it for the summer though. Just don't want to do it and have something suspension related bite me in the arse.