Magnum 400 wheels on 78 king cobra * please help *

Hello everyone. I am new to this site. I recently purchased a 78 Mustang king cobra and the wheel/tire size from the factory makes this car look borderline embarrassing. So much room in the wheel wells that need to be addressed. I want to buy the magnum 400 wheels as it is quick upgrade without changing to a five lug. I called the company that makes them and CJ pony parts and both don’t have a clue on what tire size to use. Has anyone tried these wheels on there Mustang II? I think the right combination will make this car look awesome. The wheel wells definitely need a taller and wider tire to get the look I’m after. I‘m not opposed to using a spacer with these wheels. Any help would be much appreciate! Thank you!