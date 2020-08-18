Magnum 400 wheels on 78 king cobra * please help *

S

scooterstangs

New Member
Aug 18, 2020
1
0
1
56
Rhode Island
Hello everyone. I am new to this site. I recently purchased a 78 Mustang king cobra and the wheel/tire size from the factory makes this car look borderline embarrassing. So much room in the wheel wells that need to be addressed. I want to buy the magnum 400 wheels as it is quick upgrade without changing to a five lug. I called the company that makes them and CJ pony parts and both don’t have a clue on what tire size to use. Has anyone tried these wheels on there Mustang II? I think the right combination will make this car look awesome. The wheel wells definitely need a taller and wider tire to get the look I’m after. I‘m not opposed to using a spacer with these wheels. Any help would be much appreciate! Thank you!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
CHILL347 Drivetrain T56 Magnum Install '89 Fox Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 25
J Magnum 500 wheels for a 1971 Mach 1 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
ProjectDemon 2010 gt tremec t56 magnum xl install 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
ProjectDemon T56 magnum xl swap 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
J WTB/Trade T56 Magnum Drivetrain Parts 1
JasonFOXBOD Expired Comp Cams 1.7 Magnum Roller Rockers Kit Engine and Power Adder 0
JasonFOXBOD Trick Flow 170 Heads/ Comp Magnum Roller Rockers Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
MoDriver SOLD 1998 Svt Mustang Cobra / 120k Miles T56 Magnum 6-speed SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
7 Expired 4 15" Magnum 500s With Tires Wheels/Tires/Brakes 0
N Dynomax Ultra Flo Welded Mufflers (race Magnums) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
1 Magnum Wheel Fit 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
robert912005 Wheels-Tires Magnum 500 On A 65 Coupe Classic Mustang Specific Tech 10
S SOLD Magnum 500 18x9 And 18x10 With 305 Mt Et Street Drag Radials Wheels Tires Brakes 4
coltonledford40 SOLD new tremec t-56 magnum kit Drivetrain Parts 3
J SOLD Fs: 79-93 Mustang T-56 Magnum, 6spd Conversion Kit W/mcleod Rst Clutch & Billet Flywheel Drivetrain Parts 4
smelly Electrical T5 To T56 Magnum Electrical Connections Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
4MuscleMachines Wtb: Set Of Magnum 500s For 70 Mustang-texas Wheels/Tires/Brakes 3
Holbrooj1 14" 5x 4.5 Magnum Steel Wheels And Brand New Bf Goodrich Tires For Sale Wheels/Tires/Brakes 0
Bryan83taco FOR SALE 4x 14" Magnum 500's with tires (FL) Wheels/Tires/Brakes 0
wp331 FS comp magnum steel roller rockers Engine and Power Adder 3
K For Sale 4 - 14" Magnum 500'sand 4 tires Wheels/Tires/Brakes 1
CarMichael Angelo My "Magnum 500-afacation of a Pony R wheel. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 24
B Heritage Magnum 500 Wheels Wheels/Tires/Brakes 1
G Looking for photos of Magnum 500 wheels 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
ny in md 20 inch Magnum 500 problems 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
F Pricing T56 magnum 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
I anything on the Magnum, 280HR: Cam & Kit Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
P Anyone Use Torino Red Center Caps for Magnum 500s? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
rclifton Comp CamXE270-HR & Magnum Chain for 5.0 Engine and Power Adder 7
S Comp Pro Magnum 1.6 3/8" Stud Mount Roller Rockers for sale! Engine and Power Adder 0
P Photo of '66 w/P205/70-R14 on Magnum 500's? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
ARPM NEED INFO ON 15x8" MAGNUM WHEELS Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
rispoli_23 ANY PICS OF DD MAGNUM 500 WHEELS ON A 99-04??? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
gunfish Does anyone have Magnum 500 rims on their stang? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
J Pic Request 18x10 Magnum 500s on 99-04 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
F Mcleod dual disc clutch,fork,release bearing, and T56 Magnum tranny fitment Q's PLS SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
03s281sc just got a t56 magnum SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
K Keep or drop Fanblades for Magnum 500s? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 22
03s281sc t56 magnum.. anyone? SVT Tech Forum 0
86bandit 18" Chrome Magnums (Mach 1 wheels) 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
ChromdOutDubs Comp Pro Magnum Rockers Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
B Vintage Magnum 500 rims on an '05+? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
blacknblue2002 Magnum replicas @ wheelreplicas.com 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
G Magnum 500's Engine and Power Adder 2
S Hemi Magnum vs 300C SRT8 vs SRT4 3 Way Race, 02 Z28 vs 99 TA, 305 Camaro vs Suburban 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
dcurtis Comp Magnum 281HR 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
S-Car-Go Any1 have pic's of 16" Magnum 500's? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
DarkFireGT Said goodbye to the Magnum 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
S WTB: 14x7 Magnum 500 wheel (1) Engine and Power Adder 2
MUSTANG J Magnum 500's look perfect on a II!! 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 23
Similar threads
Top Bottom