Let's start with some back story...

Me and my son are rebuilding the engine out of his 89 LX. We had the block at the machine shop where the cylinders were honed and a line hone was done. They also polished the crank and honed the connecting rods. The line hone and connecting rod hone was done due to upgrading to ARP bolts in both. Anyway, we washed the block with soap and water, and cleaned all of the crankshaft oil holes with nylon brush using WD40 and then brake cleaner. We installed the camshaft and crank shaft, and began installing the pistons.



The issue...

When I was installing #2 piston, I noticed a mark on the crank journal. I wanted to have somebody look at it, so we pulled the crank to take it to the machine shop. After I lifted the crank out of the block I noticed some debris on the #1 main bearing and a scratch. I looked at all of the rest of the bearings and all but one had similar scratches. This is my first engine rebuild, so I'm looking for some advice, if you guys would be so kind.



1. Is it normal to have some debris when rebuilding?

2. Should I pull the cam and rewash the block?

3. Is it worth it to buy another set of main bearings?