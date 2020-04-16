Exrace89GT
Member
-
- Mar 29, 2019
-
- 57
-
- 6
-
- 18
-
- 78
Is there more than one main electrical feed wire on a ‘89 GT? On older Fords there was just one hooked to the positive side of the starter relay. My ‘89 some of the wire loom is missing.
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Main 12v Key on
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|3
|Engine Rear Main Seal: Sleeve or no sleeve
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|11
|Rear Main/Pilot Bearing Electric Fan Install
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|13
|J
|Strange electrical problems mainly on drivers side. HELP please.
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|6
|J
|main electrical hardness
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|2