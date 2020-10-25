Major shake at around 65-70 on 2000 mustang V6

So I got everything all the bugs fixed on this old car, but one thing it needed when I got it was new tires since the old ones were dry rotted from sitting so long. I got new tires put on, and anything around 65-70 and the whole car shakes. I had the wheels balanced when I got them but (not to knock a lady) the person who put them on for me doesn’t do tires and has only watched her old dad. I told her I would do them for her but she said “no I got it, I come down here every once in a while to do customers cars”. I’m just not sure if it’s the wheels not being balanced right or something else. If it didn’t have this problem I could drive down the interstate with it, but can’t get up to speed to even do that. Has anyone had this happen before, and what was it? I thought maybe driveshaft but it only does it at higher speeds, and I can really get on it before I get up to speed and don’t notice it. I’m hoping it’s just the wheels that need balanced, cause I’m on disability and only get paid once a month and literally got raped on a clutch install last week. Thanks for the help.