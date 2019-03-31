Progress Thread Manoahs 75 Fauxbra build

Manoah

Jul 28, 2018
San Diego
So I’ve been on here almost a year now, long story short, my best friend and I used to cruise this car back in high school. Last year he gave it to me, and I only just recently managed to get it to my house here in Murrieta California. I’ve never done this before, so I’m just going to dive right in. There’s nothing special about this car, so I feel like I can go nuts and do whatever I want (it will NOT be stock).
 

Manoah

I had to find some rollers for it because finding used 13 tires is damn near impossible. Kinda like the mad max look that it has.
 

LILCBRA
Wait!! Nothing special?!?! Well, first things first, you have a bit of a connection with it and your buddy thought that you should have it. I'd say it's special in some sort of way. AND it's a frickin' Mach 1!!!!! Those ARE special!! They are the only package that actually had a different body code and are easily traceable. I'd love to see it remain a Mach 1!! There are so many Faux Cobras out there, mine being one of them!! I used to have a Mach 1 way back when and was forced to send it to the scrap yard (totally against my wants/desires!!) and would LOVE to get my hands on another!! I'd love to keep up on the progress you make with it. And nothing NEEDS to remain stock, especially a II. They will most likely never reach a point that they are worth a whole lot compared to any other Mustang. Besides, it's your car, make it YOURS. :)
 
Manoah

Wait!! Nothing special?!?! Well, first things first, you have a bit of a connection with it and your buddy thought that you should have it. I'd say it's special in some sort of way. AND it's a frickin' Mach 1!!!!! Those ARE special!! They are the only package that actually had a different body code and are easily traceable. I'd love to see it remain a Mach 1!! There are so many Faux Cobras out there, mine being one of them!! I used to have a Mach 1 way back when and was forced to send it to the scrap yard (totally against my wants/desires!!) and would LOVE to get my hands on another!! I'd love to keep up on the progress you make with it. And nothing NEEDS to remain stock, especially a II. They will most likely never reach a point that they are worth a whole lot compared to any other Mustang. Besides, it's your car, make it YOURS. :)
I can say with 90% certainty that it’s not a real MACH 1. Where would I look it up at?
 
LILCBRA
It'll have body code 69f I think? I'll have to look it up when I get home from work. But it definitely has all the Mach associated goodies from what I can see....
 
LILCBRA
Those symbols are basically copyright symbols to the best of my knowledge. They would help prevent someone from creating a new VIN tag and attaching it to the dash.

I can't find my book, but a quick Google search yields a body code of 69R, not F. It looks like 69F is your run of the mill hatchback, including Cobras and King Cobras. There may be an identifier on the buck tag, but since I can't find my book I couldn't tell you without a search. 2blue is correct though, if you still have the door sticker on the inside of the driver's door, it will be located there. It'll look similar to this one.

1554151605050.png
 
LILCBRA
Just for a bit of motivation, or maybe just because I want to show it off.... ;)
This is probably my favorite Mach 1 of the II variety. Partially because this is pretty much exactly what I wanted to do to my old Mach. It was orange just like this one, but it didn't have the scoop, spoiler, or the ducktail wing nor was the hood painted black. But I was going to do all of those things! And I think it looks [email protected]$$!! (But of course I may be biased.... :D )

1554236991847.png
 
2Blue2
Mar 5, 2019
I think your right. My book has;

60F - 2 dr. 4 seater Notch back Base
60H - 2 dr. 4 seater Notch back Ghia
69D - 3 dr. 2 seater hatch back Base
69F - 3 dr. 4 seater hatch back Base
69R - 3 dr. 4 seater hatch back Mach 1

the Mach 1 was a better looking package. The Cobra II and King Cobra were a bit over badged in my opinion.
 
Manoah

I love orange! Def one of my top color choices.
 
Manoah

reviving this old thread. haven't touched the car in over a year, but, as long as this COVID nonsense lets up, i should be getting 60 days off while i change from one command to another. right now im quarantined out at sea, and im just praying that i make it back in time to help the wife move into the new house that we're currently buying (im finally getting my swimming pool!!!!!). and In an effort to keep my mind off this :poo:ty situation, ive been organizing my thoughts for the MACH 1. i dont have a budget for this build, and my wife actually wants me to go the expensive route, so im looking to replace everything with new or better parts.

Build Plan:
Move car to new house
Remove motor and trans (and everything else)
Replace everything that i can on the front end, tubular A-arms, coilovers, 5 lug, wilwood goodness (booster/master/calipers everything)
Upgrade to 9 in rear end from strange engineering, 4:10, coilovers, 5 lug, wilwood goodness
send car out for paint and body - i have no vision for this, but a modern rendering of a MACH 1 would be cool.
when i get the car back, send out motor and trans for upgrades (hope to get near 500hp'ish)
Re-install motor/tranny - want to do EFI, maybe the FAST EZ EFI kit ( open to other options )
send car out for custom interior - have dream of fitting new mustang dash and center console but i dont know.

i have no fabrication skills or tools, but i can take things apart and put them back together pretty well. tried to link websites for stuff im looking at, but my internet isnt so good while out to sea. and i dont know how to change the thread title, but im no longer going the Fauxbra route.
 
