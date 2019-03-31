i dont have a budget for this build, and my wife actually wants me to go the expensive route

reviving this old thread. haven't touched the car in over a year, but, as long as this COVID nonsense lets up, i should be getting 60 days off while i change from one command to another. right now im quarantined out at sea, and im just praying that i make it back in time to help the wife move into the new house that we're currently buying (im finally getting my swimming pool!!!!!). and In an effort to keep my mind off thisty situation, ive been organizing my thoughts for the MACH 1., so im looking to replace everything with new or better parts.Build Plan:Move car to new houseRemove motor and trans (and everything else)Replace everything that i can on the front end, tubular A-arms, coilovers, 5 lug, wilwood goodness (booster/master/calipers everything)Upgrade to 9 in rear end from strange engineering, 4:10, coilovers, 5 lug, wilwood goodnesssend car out for paint and body - i have no vision for this, but a modern rendering of a MACH 1 would be cool.when i get the car back, send out motor and trans for upgrades (hope to get near 500hp'ish)Re-install motor/tranny - want to do EFI, maybe the FAST EZ EFI kit ( open to other options )send car out for custom interior - have dream of fitting new mustang dash and center console but i dont know.i have no fabrication skills or tools, but i can take things apart and put them back together pretty well. tried to link websites for stuff im looking at, but my internet isnt so good while out to sea. and i dont know how to change the thread title, but im no longer going the Fauxbra route.