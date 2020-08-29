Manual Steering Creaking Noise

I have a 68 coupe with manual steering. The box, etc. was recently rebuilt with all new components. I'm not sure if it's normal for non PS cars, but when I turn the steering wheel, I hear a creaking noise coming from the column. I recently had the steering wheel off (which looked like it probably had not been off before) and I put some contact lubricant on the metal disc behind the wheel.



I guess my questions are, is creaking normal for a manual steering car? if not, is there a bearing I can grease or replace?



Thanks!