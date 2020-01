I have experience driving a '66 GT with the quick ratio steering and, of course, an A-Code 289.I loved it at speed, but turning the wheel while sitting still or moving at slow speed requires some burly arms. It's the only way I'd go on an early car because I adore manual steering, but it definitely isn't for everyone.I can tell you that trying to turn stock '87-'93 5.0s with 225s without the engine on is a real challenge if they're at a dead stop — the entire dash will flex trying to get the steering to turn — and they're similar to first gen cars in weight, especially the two notches I've owned. They will turn, but boy will you earn it. It's important to note that the steering wheels are much smaller in the Fox cars than the first gens, so that makes a lot of difference. If you're going to run a smaller steering wheel than stock, I'd hedge towards power steering — especially with the rack and pinion system, since they have more precise control than the old worm gear boxes as it improves the steering control with the lightness of the steering in such a (potentially) light car.