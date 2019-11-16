Searches only brought up questions regarding manual box swaps and what not.



So I’m trying to figure out if I should go with power steering on my car when the time comes, or if I can stick with manual steering such as came with the car.



I’ll be going with an IFS up front with rack and pinion as well as a V8 instead of the original straight six. Does anyone have experience with driving a manual steering car with a V8 and something like 7” wide wheels with radial tires up front? This car will be driven mostly on the street. Would I be wishing I went with power steering with an aluminum headed V8 with air conditioning and 17x7” wheels with radial tires?



This was a pretty basic car from the factory and I’d like to keep I that way by maintaining the manual steering and brakes. Less clutter under the hood and no potential for leaks.