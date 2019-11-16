Suspension Manual steering with modern radial tires?

Searches only brought up questions regarding manual box swaps and what not.

So I’m trying to figure out if I should go with power steering on my car when the time comes, or if I can stick with manual steering such as came with the car.

I’ll be going with an IFS up front with rack and pinion as well as a V8 instead of the original straight six. Does anyone have experience with driving a manual steering car with a V8 and something like 7” wide wheels with radial tires up front? This car will be driven mostly on the street. Would I be wishing I went with power steering with an aluminum headed V8 with air conditioning and 17x7” wheels with radial tires?

This was a pretty basic car from the factory and I’d like to keep I that way by maintaining the manual steering and brakes. Less clutter under the hood and no potential for leaks.
 
My 65 has stock manual steering and 17 inch rims and is hard to steer at low speeds (ie. creeping around parking lot)
rack and pinion would be slightly more forgiving I imagine.
If I did it over I would add power steering /brakes (yes I'm getting old).
 
I have experience driving a '66 GT with the quick ratio steering and, of course, an A-Code 289.

I loved it at speed, but turning the wheel while sitting still or moving at slow speed requires some burly arms. It's the only way I'd go on an early car because I adore manual steering, but it definitely isn't for everyone.

I can tell you that trying to turn stock '87-'93 5.0s with 225s without the engine on is a real challenge if they're at a dead stop — the entire dash will flex trying to get the steering to turn — and they're similar to first gen cars in weight, especially the two notches I've owned. They will turn, but boy will you earn it. It's important to note that the steering wheels are much smaller in the Fox cars than the first gens, so that makes a lot of difference. If you're going to run a smaller steering wheel than stock, I'd hedge towards power steering — especially with the rack and pinion system, since they have more precise control than the old worm gear boxes as it improves the steering control with the lightness of the steering in such a (potentially) light car.
 
