Manual swap

J

JacobEv

Mar 11, 2019
Missouri
I recently did a manual swap in my 2000 mustang and now the speed is way off, so much so that I thinks I'm going 120 in second gear causing it to cut fuel. Does anyone know of ways I can fix this?
 

wmburns

wmburns

SN Certified Technician
Aug 14, 2009
5,528
452
164
Houston Texas
The number of teeth on the OSS reluctor ring is different between the model years. This can be handled the same way as a rear end gear change.

To find the correction factor set the cruise control at 60 MPH on the expressway. Time the number of seconds between the mile posts.
 
