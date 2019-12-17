|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|W
|Auto to manual swap
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|1
|1
|1965 Mustang 5 bolt 289 C4 to Toploader conversion
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|5
|S
|1983 v8 5.0 manual rear end swap
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|6
|0
|Progress thread - GT Auto to Manual Swap (and new seats!)
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|21
|T
|351 Windsor swapped 92... What manual trans can i use???
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|18