Manual To Power Steering

Jul 6, 2020
Michigan
New to the site.

I have a 1965 Mustang, 289, 4 speed. I have been making suspension modifications.The goal is to keep the spirit of the original mustang but use improved components for better handling / performance. Mostly street driving but intend on a track day and a few autocross events a year. Installed Maier racing pan hard bar and leaf springs in back. I will be installing 600# coil springs, upper & lower roller control arms, Shelby drop, roller spring perches, adjustable strut rods and 1 1/8" sway bar next week. Followed by 4 wheel Willwood disc brakes and new rims and tires in the very near future.

The car has manual steering now (which i like) but I am considering power steering. I have looked into some power steering systems and need your advice.

If you were swapping manual for power steering which aftermarket unit (or original equipment) would you recommend and why?

