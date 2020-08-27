Manual To Power Steering

New to the site.



I have a 1965 Mustang, 289, 4 speed. I have been making suspension modifications.The goal is to keep the spirit of the original mustang but use improved components for better handling / performance. Mostly street driving but intend on a track day and a few autocross events a year. Installed Maier racing pan hard bar and leaf springs in back. I will be installing 600# coil springs, upper & lower roller control arms, Shelby drop, roller spring perches, adjustable strut rods and 1 1/8" sway bar next week. Followed by 4 wheel Willwood disc brakes and new rims and tires in the very near future.



The car has manual steering now (which i like) but I am considering power steering. I have looked into some power steering systems and need your advice.



If you were swapping manual for power steering which aftermarket unit (or original equipment) would you recommend and why?



Lou