I have a 2002 GT 5-Speed, and I've gotta do a trans oil change (first one on this car). I've seen a million different answers as to what oil you should use, and a lot of people say standard Mercon works fine, but the manual says synthetic mercon which I can't seem to find. However i do have mercon LV which i can get cheaper from work (along with regular mercon). So what would be better? Mercon or Mercon LV.