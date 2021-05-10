Many Years Lurking Member

Jun 19, 2012
Hey, All

Norcal Local owner of a 92 Ford Coupe 5.0 InconTT and 97 Ford Cobra CAMT car.

Been here for a long time but never posted. I love to read all the info and pictures i can but the system wont let me see any pictures now and asked me to come say Hello after I logged in so (Hey). I hope this works I'm trying to read everything in the Mega-squirt area.
 

