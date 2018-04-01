Marcelo tuning adventure

marcelo
new here ....just have changed my A9L with RPM Extender to a MSPNP ... had absolutly no idea how to tune that thing.. the set up loaded from MS didnt work with my 331 engine ..was reading for Hours and watching all videos en you tube ..etc etc now it works very well ... some Bugs but at WOT Car runs great.. Idle is stable at 1000rpm and acceleration is great.. 331 from CPracing.. 10.2 comp. Flotek Heads ported, GT40 tubular intake ported.. F cam ..AOD with RaceConverter 3.73rear .
when I see the Tables from Twohawks... damm..so much timing and so much fuel .. mine would not run like this ...!! (pump Gas)
