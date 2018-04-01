Marcelo tuning adventure

marcelo

marcelo

Feb 25, 2018
new here ....just have changed my A9L with RPM Extender to a MSPNP ... had absolutly no idea how to tune that thing.. the set up loaded from MS didnt work with my 331 engine ..was reading for Hours and watching all videos en you tube ..etc etc now it works very well ... some Bugs but at WOT Car runs great.. Idle is stable at 1000rpm and acceleration is great.. 331 from CPracing.. 10.2 comp. Flotek Heads ported, GT40 tubular intake ported.. F cam ..AOD with RaceConverter 3.73rear .
when I see the Tables from Twohawks... damm..so much timing and so much fuel .. mine would not run like this ...!! (pump Gas)
 

a91what

a91what

Apr 6, 2011
marcelo said:
new here ....just have changed my A9L with RPM Extender to a MSPNP ... had absolutly no idea how to tune that thing.. the set up loaded from MS didnt work with my 331 engine ..was reading for Hours and watching all videos en you tube ..etc etc now it works very well ... some Bugs but at WOT Car runs great.. Idle is stable at 1000rpm and acceleration is great.. 331 from CPracing.. 10.2 comp. Flotek Heads ported, GT40 tubular intake ported.. F cam ..AOD with RaceConverter 3.73rear .
when I see the Tables from Twohawks... damm..so much timing and so much fuel .. mine would not run like this ...!! (pump Gas)
The timing tables reflect the stock ecu with some adjustments.
The 've tables are sort of arbitrary, if you change the required fuel settings it directly affects the 've table. For instance if you double the required fuel you have to cut the 've table numbers in half. I like to use the most of the tables larger numbers (within reason) allow for greater resolution.

Btw this is a pump gas car, the leaner the burn in the cruise area of the tune the more timing you must run. Even the stock engine with the stock ecu on 87 octane commands 40-43* of timing under cruise conditions.
Notice the low load timing advance,
 
marcelo

marcelo

Feb 25, 2018
veryuseful.com i have seen that... will try a little more agressive spark advance..I m at 28.2 WOT ..tried 33 but results bad engine knock ..they say here in Costa Rica Gasoline Super has 95oct but im not so shure about that ...other thing is..I live at Sea Level.. but Race Track is in San Jose and thats like 950 mts ore 3200 feet over sea.. idle is like 200rpm higher at this altitude?? but Car runs strong without changing setup ..other thing is the tropical Heat ..sometimes its so damm hot ..
 

a91what

a91what

Apr 6, 2011
marcelo said:
veryuseful.com i have seen that... will try a little more agressive spark advance..I m at 28.2 WOT ..tried 33 but results bad engine knock ..they say here in Costa Rica Gasoline Super has 95oct but im not so shure about that ...other thing is..I live at Sea Level.. but Race Track is in San Jose and thats like 950 mts ore 3200 feet over sea.. idle is like 200rpm higher at this altitude?? but Car runs strong without changing setup ..other thing is the tropical Heat ..sometimes its so damm hot ..
If you are running 10:1 compression I suggest no more than 30* timing total at wot. Get that air filter out of the engine bay and into the fender. The iat temps make a big difference in performance, so in a datalog MAT temps are what you watch I bet yours on average are well over 160* at wot with the hot air intake your running.
 
marcelo

marcelo

Feb 25, 2018
checked on datalogs and Mat is high with hot engine and idle ..but during accelaration or cruising speed RPM (1800-2200) temp drops to 140 and Wot even lower ..that was at night but still like 80-85 deg..air temp..
 
a91what

a91what

Apr 6, 2011
The idle temps will be high with the stock placement of the mat sensor in the lower intake manifold. it is normal to see the idle mat temp equal to the clt temp with a setup like yours.
Those temps are not bad but could be better with the air filter out in the fender but not by much maybe 5-10*.
Your engine should have a good quench distance if you run a .035-.045 thickness head gasket, assuming a +6cc piston that does put you into the 10:1+ range. IMHO you should tune it with a modern advance curve, most SBF with good quench and compression and a modern cylinder head like to be all in by 3k rpm 28-30* total advance with good fuel and cool air. without seeing your tune i have to assume your wot tune is good, if you want i can look at a datalog and the tune to try and help with the idle some.
 
a91what

a91what

Apr 6, 2011
Nice temp drop, should make a noticeable difference at the track loose rule of thumb is 1%power loss for every 10* temp rise.
 
marcelo

marcelo

Feb 25, 2018
finally today I went testing a little with the Pony ....my self made cold air Plastic tube works at its best .. outside temp about 35 38 deg Celsius
at 5000 rpm CLT 90.5 deg Celsius and MAT is 59.1 cels. 30 deg difference ..thats Cool :D
 

a91what

a91what

Apr 6, 2011
marcelo said:
finally today I went testing a little with the Pony ....my self made cold air Plastic tube works at its best .. outside temp about 35 38 deg Celsius
at 5000 rpm CLT 90.5 deg Celsius and MAT is 59.1 cels. 30 deg difference ..thats Cool :D
Very cool, good to see the small change made a noticeable difference. My only worry is that at engine temps PVC outgas is corrosive to engine components.
 
a91what

a91what

Apr 6, 2011
marcelo said:
question about the accelration enrichment.. mine is turned off.. should that be turned on ....?
I would use the basic Accel enrichment function.
accel settings.PNG

time based accel enrichment.PNG
This is what you want to use this is commonly referred to as pump-shot enrichment. TPSdot is the rate of throttle change so you can open this and as you hit the gas pedal you can watch the blue dot move on the graph, the goal is to eliminate lean tip-in. you will need to tune various points on the graph, I shoot for an AFR just after the accel pump-shot that goes about one full AFR point rich. So if my AFR target is 13 when i hit the gas pedal i am looking for 12AFR for just a moment after the accel pump-shot.
 
marcelo

marcelo

Feb 25, 2018
ok thanks have not touched this yet ... car runs great so far.. lots of power.. the PCV Tube stays cool too .. have a temp gun..and tube is like 40 to 45 deg Celsius doesnt get any warmer .....dont think there will be a problem with toxic gases..??
tried yesterday with the Hoosier QTP s and Pj1 track bite .. damm.. got a bad wheel hop ... problem is..here we dont have a real Dragstrip..all are like Street and bad traction ...its hard to make the Car hook
 

