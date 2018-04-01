Marcelo tuning adventure

The idle temps will be high with the stock placement of the mat sensor in the lower intake manifold. it is normal to see the idle mat temp equal to the clt temp with a setup like yours.

Those temps are not bad but could be better with the air filter out in the fender but not by much maybe 5-10*.

Your engine should have a good quench distance if you run a .035-.045 thickness head gasket, assuming a +6cc piston that does put you into the 10:1+ range. IMHO you should tune it with a modern advance curve, most SBF with good quench and compression and a modern cylinder head like to be all in by 3k rpm 28-30* total advance with good fuel and cool air. without seeing your tune i have to assume your wot tune is good, if you want i can look at a datalog and the tune to try and help with the idle some.