March Performance power steering pulley stuck. Any Ideas?

Unfortunately my 1/2" impact wouldn't do the job. Without the hold down nut from the power steering pulley all it does is twist the long bolts or crush the washer. The second i put the hold down nut behind the balancer it came right off with my 1/2" ratchet and a little elbow grease. My problem was I put the pulley too far down on the shaft and had to back it out a RCH. Personally I quit taking my car to the shop, tired of dealing with them. No shop round here would charge $5 for anything anyway. Minimum half hr labor if not full hr. Plus I get the gratification of accomplishing it myself. Threads like this make my life easier and glad someone took the time to post how they solved the problem.