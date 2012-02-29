March Performance power steering pulley stuck. Any Ideas?

Doomstein
Well my dumb**s went and stuck a new March Performance pulley on to a new power steering pump without thinking about getting the mounting bracket on first. No big deal right? Just take the pulley off. Oh no, no no no no... I wish it were that easy. While it wasn't hard to remove the old pulley with a power steering pulley remover, these March jobbies use a three hole system like a harmonic balancer. I tried using a harmonic balancer puller with some grade 8 bolts and I've just managed to bend the bolts : D I gotta tell ya the engineering on this pulley is amazing. All that force and won't budge a friggin mm. Any ideas on how I can get this thing off? Impact wrench maybe?