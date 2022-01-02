Like many I bought a complete Mark VIII engine for the block and I won’t need the rest. Engine ran just fine and all the bearings look great. I know this isn’t super desirable stuff so everything is very negotiable. Parts are located in North Haven, CT. Buyer pays shipping and PayPal fees. Local pickup is welcome. If you want more pictures just ask. I will be tossing everything except the heads in the coming week if they don’t sell.THE BLOCK IS NOT FOR SALEB Heads/Cams - $150Intake - $50Throttle Body - $10Valve Covers - $406 Bolt Crank/Rods/Pistons - $50Timing cover - $20