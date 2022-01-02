For Sale Mark VIII Top End and Rotating Assembly CHEAP

50Dreamer

50Dreamer

Founding Member
Nov 14, 2000
672
12
38
36
CT
Like many I bought a complete Mark VIII engine for the block and I won’t need the rest. Engine ran just fine and all the bearings look great. I know this isn’t super desirable stuff so everything is very negotiable. Parts are located in North Haven, CT. Buyer pays shipping and PayPal fees. Local pickup is welcome. If you want more pictures just ask. I will be tossing everything except the heads in the coming week if they don’t sell.
THE BLOCK IS NOT FOR SALE

B Heads/Cams - $150
Intake - $50
Throttle Body - $10
Valve Covers - $40
6 Bolt Crank/Rods/Pistons - $50
Timing cover - $20
29699DCA-9382-4BEA-A763-24EC0186D3D4.jpeg
E0A0436C-DF48-4D3A-9546-E4181B2DE118.jpeg
E5B90B7B-7BDC-4D6F-8580-9DDAF695A09C.jpeg
D2E6C471-8C82-49F0-8EBB-D2B68C0F253D.jpeg
A6BD2D6B-3658-4178-98BC-A4E0E0021360.jpeg
547C8C1D-B29A-41EC-A7C6-9372077ED1E8.jpeg
C8B5CBF1-A527-409D-8B23-E0A43F4ECE30.jpeg
74010DF8-D82D-4843-944F-683DD07190E5.jpeg
C0C97086-10A4-4439-9535-982F80175B11.jpeg
4C6F1EC3-A05D-4DEB-AF32-4E02F5C810BC.jpeg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
For Sale All parts from 408 build that never materialized - all brand new! (Georgetown, TX)
Replies
2
Views
494
Engine and Power Adder
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
Steel1
SOLD 1993 Mustang GT reef blue 2 tone , 393w , 70k original miles.
Replies
2
Views
1K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Steel1
Steel1
CarMichael Angelo
  • Locked
“Doing stuff the wrong way for the right reasons”: A related stupid story.
Replies
7
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
a91what
a91what
jrichker
Timing Cover/harmonic Balancer Removal And Replacement
Replies
0
Views
9K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
R
  • Locked
SOLD 1964 Weber Carbureted 289 Hipo $10k Firm
Replies
1
Views
5K
Engine and Power Adder
Robert Campbell
R
Top Bottom