Market/Fair Price - 89 GT Hatch with Built Engine/Rear

Hello all!
I'm trying to get a feel for fair price on an 89 GT Hatch. It's fairly built and in great condition.
No roll cage, suspension, or forced induction but..
- 40 over 5.0
- Forged pistons
- X303 cam
- Holley Systemax intake
- Holley aluminum heads
- Long tube headers
- 5 speed
- Ford Racing stage 3 clutch
- Aluminum radiator
- Full spool with Strange axles
- 410 gear
- Nitto drag radials
- Cowl hood