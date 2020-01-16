Market/Fair Price - 89 GT Hatch with Built Engine/Rear

Q

qtrchsr

New Member
Jan 16, 2020
0
0
0
119
NE USA
Hello all! :)

I'm trying to get a feel for fair price on an 89 GT Hatch. It's fairly built and in great condition.

No roll cage, suspension, or forced induction but..
  • 40 over 5.0
  • Forged pistons
  • X303 cam
  • Holley Systemax intake
  • Holley aluminum heads
  • Long tube headers
  • 5 speed
  • Ford Racing stage 3 clutch
  • Aluminum radiator
  • Full spool with Strange axles
  • 410 gear
  • Nitto drag radials
  • Cowl hood
 

  • Sponsors(?)


