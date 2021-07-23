Mass air flow 99. Mustang gt issue

I have a dumb question is the maf calibrated or the ecu? I have read a couple contradicting posts. I have 99 gt procharged running good then all of a sudden once in a while it would just go lean out of nowhere happened maybe once a week. Then it started to and got bad started happening 2 in my way to work so I took it off and cleaned it . On my way home it was really bad shutting off , idle surging and going lean. I just have a car quest maf on it from 01 lightning so I took it and warrantied it but now it’s worse is there a reset procedure?
 

