Fuel Mass air identify question.

S

slandis3

New Member
Jun 30, 2020
1
0
1
39
Tipp City Ohio
Hey guys, just bought an 87 project car and I am trying to track down what all they have done to the car. It has been converted to mass air, I was told 24# injectors and matching mass air. After looking through some threads here I don't believe that is what the car has. The injectors are orange in color, the mass air is marked,
F4SF-12B579-AA
AFHYO-O2A.

The car runs but is running extremely rich. Has an MSD ignition coil, pro distributor and 6AL box, Elderbrock intake, full length headers, EGR delete and under drive pulleys . Any help will be appreciated. Thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B Please help identify Pro-M mass air meter... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
K Can anyone identify the year of this mass air harness? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
R How to identify mass air computer? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
J Electrical Speed density to mass air Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
J 2000 GT Idle/Running Issues SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
J Any benefits to running mass air with megasquirt? Digital Self-tuning Forum 3
S Electrical Speed Density 02 Harness on Mass air car?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
JasonFOXBOD For Sale 89-93 PMAS Mass air meter/ MAF for 24Lb injectors & 3/8 FR phenolic spacere Engine and Power Adder 0
V 2010 vortech supercharger mass air flow sensor showing code p0102 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
H Help! mass airflow sensor 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
R For Sale V2 Vortech Supercharger Kit 2000-04 $4500 OBO Rochester NY Engine and Power Adder 3
T For Sale Pro M 77mm Mass Air Meter Other Classifieds 1
G (Help) Car Wont Run : Mass Air Conversion 1986 Mustang Issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
KZGUNS Mass air sensor only? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
K Mass air flow sensor harness 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
KZGUNS Engine 87 lx mass air conv. Now codes... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 19
KZGUNS Converting to Mass air on 87 and VSS 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
P Engine 1988 CA mass air GT hesitation 3000rpm and higher Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 27
1989fiveohman Mass air meter help or advice needed Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 55
B Mass Air Meter 91 Mustang Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
A Mass Air Flow Conversion Best First Mod? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
R Start Up Tune And Mass Air 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
TOOLOW91 SOLD Pro M 80mm Mass Air Meter Engine and Power Adder 0
M Mustang Keeps Going Into Closed Loop/open Loop Won't Read Maf 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
mustangfiveo198 New Throttle Body And Mass Air Meter Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
U Need Some Help/advice On A Mass Air For My Car! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Dan Lanthier Mass Air Change? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
8 C&l Mass Air Meter Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
Mustang5L5 Electrical Aod-t5, Speed Density To Mass Air, 02 Harness Differences, Etc Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
mikestang63 Expired 70mm Mass Air Meter Engine and Power Adder 3
R Expired Granatelli Mass Airflow Sensor W/filter / Cold Air Intake Tube Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
sport200 Mass Air ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
Jason Strand Mass Air Question The Welcome Wagon 1
TOOLOW91 SOLD Pro M 75mm Mass Air Meter Engine and Power Adder 0
R Mass Air Swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
H 90 Mm Sct Mass Air For 93 Fox With Vortech 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
A 92 Foxbody Stalling With Mass Air Plugged In Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
4 1986 Mass Air Conversion 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
4 Problems With A Mass Air Convert 86 Gt Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 22
V Engine Mass Air F 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
BKM48198 24lb Mass Air Meter Questions......any Junkyard Swaps? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 85
snowboardkid503 P0102 Code, Mass Or Volume Air Flow A Circuit Low 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
4 Mass Air Meter Size Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
BKM48198 94-95 70 Mm Mass Air Swap For A Fox Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
8 How Much Is My Stock Mass Air Hurting Me? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 27
arnie93lx SOLD Pro M Bullet Blow Thru 75mm Mass Air Engine and Power Adder 19
old_blue Conflicting Stories On Using A9p For Mass Air Swap 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
alannace Expired 1987 Mustang Mass Air Flow Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
krazedstang Fox Speed Density Or Mass Air On Turboed 88 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
B SOLD Mass Air Meter - C&l Performance Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom