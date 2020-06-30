Hey guys, just bought an 87 project car and I am trying to track down what all they have done to the car. It has been converted to mass air, I was told 24# injectors and matching mass air. After looking through some threads here I don't believe that is what the car has. The injectors are orange in color, the mass air is marked,

F4SF-12B579-AA

AFHYO-O2A.



The car runs but is running extremely rich. Has an MSD ignition coil, pro distributor and 6AL box, Elderbrock intake, full length headers, EGR delete and under drive pulleys . Any help will be appreciated. Thanks