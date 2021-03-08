Brakes Master cylinder to proportioning valve 1992

Alternative or best way to get replacement brake lines from the proportioning valve to the master cylinder?

s-l300.jpg
 

Call up Classic Tube, tell them what you need and they will sell you the individual lines. You might pay a premium on them and need to wait a week or two however. I've ordered a single line from them, and it was $50.

You can also order these. Yes, I know they are $80 but depending on what classic tube quotes you, you might want to spend a little more to get a few additional lines (in stainless steel) depending on what you are doing. They have steel versions for $10 cheaper
www.sstubes.com

ZKT8701SS- 87-93 Ford Mustang Front Brake Line Kit; Non Cobra; Stainless

Front Brake Line Kit For 87-93 Ford Mustang Front Brake Line Kit Non Cobra Stainless. Our Front Brake Line Kits include your master cylinder lines and your lines going to your left and right front wheels. All lines come Pre-Bent and flared with the correct threaded fittings which reduces your...
www.sstubes.com www.sstubes.com
 
Dang. Yea I was hoping to find something more local so I don't have to wait for shipping. I really only need to replace one, so 50 dollars is a bit steep. Thank you for your help, I'll have weigh my options.
 
