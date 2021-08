I have a 92 notch with stock length axles and I have Viking double adjustable coilovers in the rear. I was wonder if a 15x10 with 6.5 bs rim would fit with a 28x10.5 slick with coilovers in the stock location? I haven’t found anything on if 15x10 with 6.5 bs rims would fit with coilovers. Pictures welcome, thank you!