Suspension Maximum Motorsports Kit whats my best option to reach my goals

Given the experience each of you have I wanted to ask what my options are to reach my goals.

89 GT 347 stroker 3.73 gears gt40 heads and intake. 300ish hp with stock 5 speed. 4 lug all around which I want to keep (wheel choices are not important to me)

Previous owner installed no name 1 inch lowering springs and no name shocks.

My goals. Street twisties and at the end of the day fun track car. Im not interested in spinning tires or straight line racing.

I have the funds to purchase a complete front and rear setup and it seems thru research maximum motorsports has a fantastic reputation and proven results in a complete package. So where should my search begin? Sport boxes ($1,800) Road and Track ($3,000) or Maximum Grip ($5,500).
I want to do this all myself in my shop with all the tools necessary except a lift and welder.
I am being vague on the details however I just need your advice on whats necessary and what overkill.
 

stangnet.com

The Autocross Tips and Tech Thread

The SCCA created Classic American Muscle (CAM) classes to make autocross more accessible for people who’ve already heavily modified their cars, and people who want to build their muscle cars into incredibly capable corner-carvers. The only thing better than building an unbridled Mustang, is...
stangnet.com stangnet.com
This member seems to have a ton of experience turning corners and has built a couple cars to do it with.
Here, I'll ring his bell @Warhorse Racing
 
