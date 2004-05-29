Mcloud bellhousing, few ??

DemonGT
i was looken at my mcloud bell and i understand what bolts are for what ect...but it also came with two silver rings...only place they fit is the center hole in the bell where the input/tranny goes, do i use one of these? im assuming so...and why are there two??
also..the hole in the motor plate for the starter looks to have a sliver welded into it that can be removed...do i need to remove that or leave it? it also has a small tab below the starter hole with two threaded hole in it that the directions say to remove? how do i remove it..and why is it there?
it also talks of a "L" bracket..what is a "L" bracket and do i need it? if i do is there a "L" bracket on my stock bell i can reuse??
