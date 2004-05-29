Mcloud bellhousing, few ??

i was looken at my mcloud bell and i understand what bolts are for what ect...but it also came with two silver rings...only place they fit is the center hole in the bell where the input/tranny goes, do i use one of these? im assuming so...and why are there two??

also..the hole in the motor plate for the starter looks to have a sliver welded into it that can be removed...do i need to remove that or leave it? it also has a small tab below the starter hole with two threaded hole in it that the directions say to remove? how do i remove it..and why is it there?

it also talks of a "L" bracket..what is a "L" bracket and do i need it? if i do is there a "L" bracket on my stock bell i can reuse??
 

Hey,

I just about finished installing this bellhousing. Heres what I learned through extreme trail and error! haha

1)The 1 Silver ring is for a T-5 Ford Tranny, and the other ring is for a Tremec Tranny. Just install either one and test fit on the T-5 to figure out which one works.

2) For the Starter extra disc/silver thing that's welded in I didnt have remove. The starter fit fine. Just needed to file the bolt holes to get the starter to mount properly. This was done on a 306 though, im not sure if it will be different for a 410W.

3)I didnt have to remove any of the L brackets or anything like that, just bolted it right up. But also for a 306.

4) You will need a clutch fork that is approx 1" longer than your stock one.
The 94-95 Forks WILL NOT work, their to long. The stock 5.0 Clutch is to short, you have to either shorten the 94-95 one, or lengthen the stock one. Or you can buy an aftermarket one premade.

5)Your longtubes will probably not fit, Most people have to shave off a little on the sides. They might fit though.

6)I havent reinstalled my clutch cable yet and im not sure that it will stretch far enough through the hole that McCleod has provided. I'll wait and see tonight when I install it.

Thats about it, its kinda trail and error.
 
i have a aftermarket extend fork...no worrys there...the "L" brackets..what are they..i dont even see anything there...and what about the little thingy on the motor plate under the starter hole that it says to remove? has two threaded bolt holes in it? and about the clutch cable...the factory bell. had a hole where the cable sleeve rested then the cable itself went up to the fork..dose the mcloud have a hole for that?

edit: just went and looked..i think i see a hole thats alittle bigger for the clutch cable, also..the two silver rings i have look to be the same?
 
Yeah the rings look almost the same, but one will fit the t-5 tranny alot tighter. Im guessing you have the tranny out, just see which one fits, thats what I did. I didnt do anything with the L brackets??? As i didnt know what they were talking about either, just have left them I guess.

Oh and the the starter, I left it too.
 
i have this bell and had different experiences then you guys described...

i thought those rings were for the starter, i guess i read wrong, when i pull it again to do my clutch i will use one.

i have bbk 1 3/4 longtubes and they work fine with the bell...you have to take them off to install and remove it, but it all works together fine.

i'm still using my stock clutch fork with no problem, don't know what you guys meant by getting a bigger one

i'm still using my stock clutch cable as well, i didn't even need to mess with my adjustment at the firewal, it fit fine.

my starters have all fit fine too...i went through 2 or 3 napa stock ones before i got a high torque mini starter that could deal with the longtubes...all have fit fine w/out modificatoin to the block plate.

don't know about the L brackets you're talking about...doesn't rnig any bells.

but just thought i'd share with you all what i experienced...i havent had any problems and its been my daily driver for a few months...well forever, then got a motor, then got a tremec and mcleod bell, so it wasn't a dd for a bit, but the past 3 months or so i've been drivin in and its been fine as i have it done.
 
the clutch fork is a extended fork..longer to work better with the safty bell...and from looken under the car at the headers they look like they will work fine..geting the bell into place is another story though...i removed the tranny,bell,clutch,flywheel and motor plate with the long tubes still bolted in place...and i got the new motor plate flywheel and clutch in also...but i have since unbolted the drivers side header to try to fit the bell in place but have not tryed yet..i really dont wanna have to unbolt the pass. side

when installing the tranny how did you guys get it lifted up?
 
digging this up from the grave but did any one that used the Mcloud bell remember if they had to do any adjusting on the pivot ball?

my clutch has always engaged super high even after messing with my firewall adjuster and i installed this clutch and bell housing so long ago
i cant remember how exactly i installed the pivot ball. I do not remember measuring anything or buying a different one? Wondering if i just stole
the stock one and swapped it over?
 
