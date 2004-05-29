Mcloud bellhousing, few ??

Hey,



I just about finished installing this bellhousing. Heres what I learned through extreme trail and error! haha



1)The 1 Silver ring is for a T-5 Ford Tranny, and the other ring is for a Tremec Tranny. Just install either one and test fit on the T-5 to figure out which one works.



2) For the Starter extra disc/silver thing that's welded in I didnt have remove. The starter fit fine. Just needed to file the bolt holes to get the starter to mount properly. This was done on a 306 though, im not sure if it will be different for a 410W.



3)I didnt have to remove any of the L brackets or anything like that, just bolted it right up. But also for a 306.



4) You will need a clutch fork that is approx 1" longer than your stock one.

The 94-95 Forks WILL NOT work, their to long. The stock 5.0 Clutch is to short, you have to either shorten the 94-95 one, or lengthen the stock one. Or you can buy an aftermarket one premade.



5)Your longtubes will probably not fit, Most people have to shave off a little on the sides. They might fit though.



6)I havent reinstalled my clutch cable yet and im not sure that it will stretch far enough through the hole that McCleod has provided. I'll wait and see tonight when I install it.



Thats about it, its kinda trail and error.