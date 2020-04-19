YUP, Why put in an article that can be a video on YouTube. I am not against magazines, but they will pile up and cause clutter. Lets use the MSN Home Page for example. Its full of "Click Bait", I will skim the articles but not fully read them. I pause all of the videos that auto play or mute and ignore them. It may hold my interest for 10 minutes then I am checking the forum for actual happenings.



Here Is the New magazine guys. I mean forums who are populated by men and ladies who turn the wrench and share in real time the "How Too" and "Why". I like to sit back on the stool and flip through a magazine also, but we have evolved in technology, education, tools and process. We as old men need to do the same and use what is there now to our maximum advantage.



One example in my build thread is where I have linked the LMR video of what I do to help others understand the process. A Magazine cant do that for us. We would have to scan the picture, upload the picture and then still explain the picture.



I believe the interaction of the forum between the members spanning multiple countries is far greater than the magazine can give. Think of the builds going on right now and the people who are doing them. In the magazines, the builds are not on a working mans budget no matter how they call it a "Budget Build", The things they show us are just like dangling a bikini model in front of us, 90% of the readers wont be able to touch it in their lifetime. Here on the forum though. We range in budgets greatly. We have members who have the cash flow to do a build quickly and those who do not and have to do things in pieces and save per part.



What we share for FREE is the Knowledge and Experience with one another can never come from the Magazines we have read in print or online. The back and forth questions and answers is what makes us and this place a step above. The banter we share is just icing on the cake. Members of this community get to know one another over time and can refer to inside jokes or "That time when you...." wile giving advice or examples. A Magazine can give you a checklist, guidelines, and examples. They can not give you the explanation on how the fenders got flared out, how the F250 engine fits in a 93 Fox or Why that damn screw on the drivers side keeps ripping the top when it goes down.



Just Saying, we are better than the magazines of the past/present.