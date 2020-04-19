RANT!!! Media questions

Now I want a 10 year badge
1. What happened to Jared and Lou on Carfix? I am sure I saw Jared as a kid working for Chip Foose, if not Boyd C. This new guy got me to delete the DVD timer for the show.

2. Older question - are Car Craft and Hot Rodder really dead? And did anyone get an offer to extend their Hot Rod subscription for the time already paid on the other magazines? I plan on calling about that when I find the letter. The offer for an online TV service is pointless when I already get the channels.
 

Yeah that sucked, my car craft, hot rod and another mag had another two years on them. The funny thing is I still got the subscription cards in the last couple mags.
They offered a year of motortrend on demand but I can't get it on my kindle, no app available. Already had a free year with hagerty.
 
Have not got a hot rod, or any for that matter for a couple months!!! What makes you special (said in my best 'church lady voice')?
 
If you're the village idiot what's that make me?
A lot of them including MMFF got the axe and they sent vouchers for motor trend on demand or something .
 
Yeah that sucked, my car craft, hot rod and another mag had another two years on them. The funny thing is I still got the subscription cards in the last couple mags.
They offered a year of motortrend on demand but I can't get it on my kindle, no app available. Already had a free year with hagerty.
I have cable service, and use the cable service app on my iPad to watch the shows.
 
found this online...

"Sooo... in the spirit of Top Gear, Jared Zimmerman and Lou Santiago confirmed their friendship by quitting together... well, Jared quit in support of Lou. No confirmation whether there was a steak incident that precipitated the non-contract renewal. Jared Zimmerman was on PowerNation TV and is an amazing sheet metal worker. He cut is teeth at Rad Rides by Troy. When the PN gig ended, he came onto a Car Fix where he and Lou Santiago did a basic redo of Two Guys Garage (but with serial dogs). Lou's a NY'er and whose fame is mostly low rider stuff but he's quite talented in most things automotive (sorry Lou, that is a BOP rear differential, not a weird 10 bolt)... I digress. Lou is good people (as is Jared).

Anyway, somehow Lou wasn't photogenic enough so the powers that be wanted Jared but no Lou. Jared said no, but so far there isn't a Jared/Lou show yet. What is coming is http://findingfast.tv a Rad Rides show with Jared."
 
Back in the day. "Photogenic" was more of a thing in casting. In today's world we should be more evolved. I can name at least 10 Mechanics right now who can build you a dream machine but look like "The Hills Have Eyes" I actually believe that one of them is dating his own sister and that is not in joking I actually think they are related. This same man though can do wonders with sheet metal and paint. I hate to hear a show that is worried more about the face of a person over what is in their head. To me, a pretty face, is just another actor getting paid. I want to see someone fabricate and build things because they know how, have the scars, and turn the wrench themselves.
 
Wait @TOOLOW91 is this why my MMFF just stopped coming in? Probably the only mag I liked and subscribed to, even though they constantly tried to get me to switch to their online reader version. @General karthief whats a kindle???? I have motor trend but stuck to a few of the same shows bc a lot of them are lame like fantom works and graveyard carz, jdm was meh. So basically bitchin rides, iron resurrection, Texas metal, road kill and sometimes garage squad even though like mentioned above about faces idk what the pretty girl does, but I know she is not the same chic from when they started. I’m curious about this incestial mechanic that was mentioned lol that’s some funny stuff
 
I believe the last magazine I looked at for auto was Hot Rod that had the 71 Mach 1 one off "Pegasus" in it.
It is where I fell in Love with the 71 and been looking for a roller that I can afford ever since. Peckerwoods can't afford a lot now.

hrdp-1206-1971-to-1973-mustang-pegasus-000.jpg
 
Roadkill FTW!! Those guy's are my heros!
Kindle is like a tablet that amazon puts out, mostly for reading stuff, no apps for mt on demand yet.
 
Lou was the reason I watched Car Fix. He was a riot on Muscle Car way back when.
 
Wait @TOOLOW91 is this why my MMFF just stopped coming in? Probably the only mag I liked and subscribed to, even though they constantly tried to get me to switch to their online reader version. @General karthief whats a kindle???? I have motor trend but stuck to a few of the same shows bc a lot of them are lame like fantom works and graveyard carz, jdm was meh. So basically bitchin rides, iron resurrection, Texas metal, road kill and sometimes garage squad even though like mentioned above about faces idk what the pretty girl does, but I know she is not the same chic from when they started. I’m curious about this incestial mechanic that was mentioned lol that’s some funny stuff
Correct ! Last issue had Ian Graham’s Vortech coupe in it .
 
I haven’t subscribed to a mag for quite a while, but would overpay for one off the shelf here and there. Even so, it makes me sad to see an end of an era. I like thumbing through mags rather than scrolling on a phone all the time.
To be fair to the demise of magazines, Mustang or otherwise:

Aside from an original restomod like the one in Kid's post above, what is there left to write articles about?

Which intrepid, young, half-wit holding a degree in 'communications' would you like to have written those articles for you?

We're getting old and we invented youtoob (despite this generation's maximum efforts to destroy it) so we could sit in front of the *#%^*^@# screen with a cup of coffee and not have to read :poo: with these *&^$#%&&^&&*%* :fuss: eyeglasses!!!! :)
 
YUP, Why put in an article that can be a video on YouTube. I am not against magazines, but they will pile up and cause clutter. Lets use the MSN Home Page for example. Its full of "Click Bait", I will skim the articles but not fully read them. I pause all of the videos that auto play or mute and ignore them. It may hold my interest for 10 minutes then I am checking the forum for actual happenings.

Here Is the New magazine guys. I mean forums who are populated by men and ladies who turn the wrench and share in real time the "How Too" and "Why". I like to sit back on the stool and flip through a magazine also, but we have evolved in technology, education, tools and process. We as old men need to do the same and use what is there now to our maximum advantage.

One example in my build thread is where I have linked the LMR video of what I do to help others understand the process. A Magazine cant do that for us. We would have to scan the picture, upload the picture and then still explain the picture.

I believe the interaction of the forum between the members spanning multiple countries is far greater than the magazine can give. Think of the builds going on right now and the people who are doing them. In the magazines, the builds are not on a working mans budget no matter how they call it a "Budget Build", The things they show us are just like dangling a bikini model in front of us, 90% of the readers wont be able to touch it in their lifetime. Here on the forum though. We range in budgets greatly. We have members who have the cash flow to do a build quickly and those who do not and have to do things in pieces and save per part.

What we share for FREE is the Knowledge and Experience with one another can never come from the Magazines we have read in print or online. The back and forth questions and answers is what makes us and this place a step above. The banter we share is just icing on the cake. Members of this community get to know one another over time and can refer to inside jokes or "That time when you...." wile giving advice or examples. A Magazine can give you a checklist, guidelines, and examples. They can not give you the explanation on how the fenders got flared out, how the F250 engine fits in a 93 Fox or Why that damn screw on the drivers side keeps ripping the top when it goes down.

Just Saying, we are better than the magazines of the past/present.
 
He was a riot on Muscle Car way back when
Ya he was. It was Lou and Jared back when Muscle Car first started on PowerNation (PowerBlock back then). I remember their first project car was the orange Challenger from 2 Fast 2 Furious with the door blown off and front end damage from plowing into the SUV.

It was nice to see the 2 of them back together for Car FIx.
 
That explains why Poplar Mechanics and Reader’s Digestion are the only things I remember getting lately.
Kindle, (apps are available for IOS and Windows), lists Street Rodder as Hot Rod, formerly Street Rodder.
Reader’s Digest is the only one laid out in a good format for a tablet, and they processed my order as a paper one.
Things like the manifold comparison shootouts are not likely to be replicated with a budget of most on here.
 
