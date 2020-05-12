Megasquirt & Dirty Dirty Racing

Good morning all, I just wanted to post a really good experience with a vendor I had and maybe it will help others.

I built a 347 for my 95 mustang and installed a Megasquirt MSPNP2 ECU, which I purchased from Dirty Dirty Racing.

That guy is a class act. He sold it to me back in November with him promising to give me support to get the car running.

I emailed him on Saturday to see if he was available. He promptly emailed me back and said he was fishing but to send him my tune for him to look through. I mean he stopped his weekend getaway to let me know so I wasn’t sitting around waiting.

On Monday he replied while I was at work and told me to download some software so he could remote login and help me.

So we did and the car is able to run somewhat now when it wasn’t before. He gave me some things to look for mechanically and told me to follow up with him once I get those things checked out. This is all why he was cooking dinner and with his family. He was on the phone with me over an hour. If anyone is looking into a Megasquirt I highly recommend Dirty Dirty Racing.