Megasquirt Help!

T

TheYac

New Member
May 22, 2021
3
0
1
52
Finger Lakes NY
Hi all. I have a 1986 GT Convertible that I put a On3 Turbo kit into. Had the car Dynotuned and got her running awesome when you are above 2000 RPM. I'm have trouble with her running between 1100 and 2300 rpm. It sputters and wants to stall....even under load, 5th gear 50 mph 1900 rpm you can hear the engine sputter and its just not happy...above 2500 this car is an absolute beast. I know its just getting in and tuning this end part (something the dyno guy really doesn't mess with-hes more concerned about the upper end power band)
I will include a few of my Tuner studio files. I replicated the problem a few times while in the data log. I hope I did it right so i can get this sorted out. just to be more thorough. Stopped for gas, tried to leave the station (temp 185*, everything looking good) I have to struggle to keep the car from stalling....bring it up to 3K then let off the clutch to get her rolling without stalling... get up to 2400....car is a gem to drive....
My reason for asking for help is, I think the Idle control valve settings and some timing/fuel setting need to be adjusted-but to be honest, I'm new to this and frankly out of my lane.
Thanks in advance!!
 

Attachments

  • 2021-05-16_10.04.57.msq
    119.3 KB · Views: 1
  • CurrentTune.msq
    119.2 KB · Views: 1

  • Sponsors(?)


a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
10,313
6,419
214
32
Hillsborough county
uhh are you sure? I see some glaring issues that a tuner should have fixed before starting the tune. Is this an ms2pnp or a microsquirt?
The ignition table is scaled for an NA engine, it stops at 100kpa and 33* of timing.. boost is anything above 100kpa. Basically its either running 33* in boost [not likely or it would be parts scattered on the ground] or the timing is not properly synced.

Based on the ignition settings it is an MS2pnp

I would need a datalog of the issue, but Im convinced that you will need quite a few things fixed.
I think you also have a scaling issue on the map sensor
 
T

TheYac

New Member
May 22, 2021
3
0
1
52
Finger Lakes NY
a91what said:
uhh are you sure? I see some glaring issues that a tuner should have fixed before starting the tune. Is this an ms2pnp or a microsquirt?
The ignition table is scaled for an NA engine, it stops at 100kpa and 33* of timing.. boost is anything above 100kpa. Basically its either running 33* in boost [not likely or it would be parts scattered on the ground] or the timing is not properly synced.

Based on the ignition settings it is an MS2pnp

I would need a datalog of the issue, but Im convinced that you will need quite a few things fixed.
I think you also have a scaling issue on the map sensor
Click to expand...
 
T

TheYac

New Member
May 22, 2021
3
0
1
52
Finger Lakes NY
Truthfully I was praying you were the guy to reply... yes is an Ms2pnp. ... I might have included the file prior to his tuning. I apologize... you’re dealing with a rookie. I can slap the cpu on this tomorrow and do a whole new file and get you totally accurate information. Again I really don’t want to waste your time, but i know a few adjustments will make this awesome. I’m going to attach the best “hit” on the dyno. He dialed it down not wanting to put to much stress on the block. The numbers changed minuscule but 500ft/lbs at the block is dangerous for a stock set up... we made 405 at the wheels...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

schwerdt1
I believe it has potential!!
Replies
25
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
B
Possible ignition problem ( very hesitant weak motor )
Replies
9
Views
284
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
BlazeAtwood10
B
atey950
89 5.0, Trick flow stage 1 h/c/i, Megasquirt pnp novice needs help
Replies
4
Views
807
Digital Self-tuning Forum
atey950
atey950
9
HELP!!P0174CODE
Replies
10
Views
590
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
McFly2
McFly2
J
Fuel pressure regulator help please!
Replies
1
Views
384
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
McFly2
McFly2
Top Bottom