Megasquirt Help!

Hi all. I have a 1986 GT Convertible that I put a On3 Turbo kit into. Had the car Dynotuned and got her running awesome when you are above 2000 RPM. I'm have trouble with her running between 1100 and 2300 rpm. It sputters and wants to stall....even under load, 5th gear 50 mph 1900 rpm you can hear the engine sputter and its just not happy...above 2500 this car is an absolute beast. I know its just getting in and tuning this end part (something the dyno guy really doesn't mess with-hes more concerned about the upper end power band)

I will include a few of my Tuner studio files. I replicated the problem a few times while in the data log. I hope I did it right so i can get this sorted out. just to be more thorough. Stopped for gas, tried to leave the station (temp 185*, everything looking good) I have to struggle to keep the car from stalling....bring it up to 3K then let off the clutch to get her rolling without stalling... get up to 2400....car is a gem to drive....

My reason for asking for help is, I think the Idle control valve settings and some timing/fuel setting need to be adjusted-but to be honest, I'm new to this and frankly out of my lane.

Thanks in advance!!