Megasquirt Idle Help

Hello,Just wondering if anyone can help me out with this surging idle I have on a new megasquirt tune/setup.I have tried messing with various things carefully in the tune and while I can calm the idle down some it just seems to always have somewhat of a slight surge that isnt normal. I think im pissing the neighbors off at this point with the constant idling and up and down surgingI had an SCT tune that ran good on this exact setup so I know nothing is wrong with the motor/setup etc.The car is a 94 Cobra with a 408w, dart 195cc heads, trickflow r intake, 47lb Ford Injectors, 227/233 112lsa cam