I had FRPP 80s @ 50psi in my car and the car ran great. It was not fully tuned but it ran well at cruising speeds. I just swapped out for Bosch 210s @ 43.5psi. I changed injector size in Req fuel, I changed the injector data, and I changed what psi the fuel system is at. Is there anything else I am missing to get me to a basic start. I had it idling decent with new injectors but it died as giving it gas.