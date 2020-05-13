Megasquirt MSPNP2/95 Mustang 347

A91WHAT, or anyone else. Thanks for the invite.

Im trying to get my car to start and idle so I can begin to tune. The car will start now when I feather the throttle. Before it wouldn’t do anything.Here is what I have tried so far

1. I adjusted idle screw on the throttle body to about 3.5%, then I recalibrated the TPS.

2. I restabbed the distributor and confirmed I was at 20 degrees before TDC.

3. All my sensors have been recalibrated.

4. I have played around with the settings in the startup and idle section but no luck.

I will post some data once I get back home.



I know to get it to fire you need air, fuel and spark. I have all of those. I am just not confident enough to know what to adjust and by how much.



If anyone could give me a good starting point on where to begin and what to adjust and why. You can tell me to plug this number in here and do this, but without a good explanation as to why I’m not going to understand.

I have a background in PLC program so I understand as far as what inputs need to be true to get a desired output. But I do not understand fully what I am inputting and why. Thanks for the invite.