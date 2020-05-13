Megasquirt MSPNP2/95 Mustang 347

C

Captainawesome

Member
Nov 23, 2019
12
5
13
39
Ohio
A91WHAT, or anyone else. Thanks for the invite.
Im trying to get my car to start and idle so I can begin to tune. The car will start now when I feather the throttle. Before it wouldn’t do anything.Here is what I have tried so far
1. I adjusted idle screw on the throttle body to about 3.5%, then I recalibrated the TPS.
2. I restabbed the distributor and confirmed I was at 20 degrees before TDC.
3. All my sensors have been recalibrated.
4. I have played around with the settings in the startup and idle section but no luck.
I will post some data once I get back home.

I know to get it to fire you need air, fuel and spark. I have all of those. I am just not confident enough to know what to adjust and by how much.

If anyone could give me a good starting point on where to begin and what to adjust and why. You can tell me to plug this number in here and do this, but without a good explanation as to why I’m not going to understand.
I have a background in PLC program so I understand as far as what inputs need to be true to get a desired output. But I do not understand fully what I am inputting and why. Thanks for the invite.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
94Vortechcobra Connecting Wideband to Megasquirt PNP2 Digital Self-tuning Forum 0
C Megasquirt & Dirty Dirty Racing 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
M Need help tuning megasquirt with kenne bell supercharger Digital Self-tuning Forum 5
atey950 89 5.0, Trick flow stage 1 h/c/i, Megasquirt pnp novice needs help Digital Self-tuning Forum 4
J Any benefits to running mass air with megasquirt? Digital Self-tuning Forum 3
W Autometer wideband with megasquirt pnp 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
S Megasquirt PNP2 460SBF startup/idle issues Digital Self-tuning Forum 9
beyondEOD Fuel Pressure Sensor with Megasquirt Digital Self-tuning Forum 7
S Using maf with megasquirt pnp Digital Self-tuning Forum 7
beyondEOD 94-95 Mustang GT Auto Dual Microsquirt ECUs Digital Self-tuning Forum 14
R Megasquirt installment 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
DemonGT Holley Terminator X vs Megasquirt pnp2 Digital Self-tuning Forum 10
R ECU Tuning Help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
S Wide band reading vs megasquirt Digital Self-tuning Forum 6
HemiChall Ego Control setting for megasquirt with AEM wideband Digital Self-tuning Forum 14
S Megasquirt pnp idle issues Digital Self-tuning Forum 19
CHILL347 MegaSquirt PNP2 Outputs Digital Self-tuning Forum 5
L Need help with Megasquirt 331 HCI Digital Self-tuning Forum 12
9 MS2 Cold Start Issues Digital Self-tuning Forum 6
droopie85gt Megasquirt questions Digital Self-tuning Forum 28
stanglx2002 Service Provided Megasquirt Digital Dash Services - Tuning, Welding, Mechanic, Body Work... 0
a91what Service Provided Megasquirt ECU support and Tuning Services - Tuning, Welding, Mechanic, Body Work... 5
M New guy here! turbo megasquirt The Welcome Wagon 1
Wilky-Medusa 2.0 Medusa Megasquirt.... help lol Digital Self-tuning Forum 118
Mazzzaaa 95 Mustang MegaSquirt tune or stock computer Chip tune? Digital Self-tuning Forum 19
B early bronco megasquirt pnp2 amortization thread Digital Self-tuning Forum 20
9 MegaSquirt 2 Digital Self-tuning Forum 26
stanglx2002 Megasquirt Digital Dash Digital Self-tuning Forum 32
Blucifer99 First start up using megasquirt.. 1992 5.0. Digital Self-tuning Forum 489
a91what Megasquirt tuning videos// what would you like to see explained in the software? Digital Self-tuning Forum 15
Blucifer99 92lx. Whats the difference between microsquirt and megasquirt for fox mustangs Digital Self-tuning Forum 10
Q For Sale Fox Vortech v-2, and megasquirt pnp ecm. Engine and Power Adder 1
S 1991 stock 5.0 on3 turbo megasquirt tuning. Digital Self-tuning Forum 31
vristang Talk Me Into Using Megasquirt? Digital Self-tuning Forum 7
stanglx2002 Progress Thread '88 GT Hell Horse - All over the place 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 411
a91what Megasquirt/tuner Studio Tech Thread Digital Self-tuning Forum 11
AUBURN1111 Digital Tuning Megasquirt 2 Pnp Basic Tune, 1st Time Install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
AUBURN1111 Megasquirt Pnp Install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
SlowFiveOh Megasquirt Tuning Questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
2 Expired Megasquirt Ms2 Pnp Engine and Power Adder 1
hoopty5.0 Steve's Megasquirt/tunerstudio Help Thread Digital Self-tuning Forum 1273
4 Megasquirt Pnp With A N/a 351w Based Motor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
a91what Build Thread Enola-Black Fox - Engine in working out the bugs 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4103
CarMichael Angelo Digital Tuning Megasquirt Ms Ii/v3 Build. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
66sprint6 SOLD Megasquirt 5.0 Mustang Plug And Play System From Diy Engine and Power Adder 2
ratio411 Why do we bother with chips when we have Megasquirt? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 23
big_johnson SOLD MegaSquirt 1 V2.2 Interior Exterior Parts 1
CarMichael Angelo Electrical DIY Megasquirt II V 3.0 stand alone ECU build. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 35
tannerc91gt Digital Tuning Megasquirt help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
J Expired Fs: Diy Megasquirt Ii Extras Includes Tunerstudio & Megalog Engine and Power Adder 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom