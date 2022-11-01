Columbus Ohio. $800 obo. (Currently $870, to buy from manufacturer) Bought for my project but going to run factory ECU instead. New in box. Never been out of the bubble wrap. Might consider an A9L or similar as trade.



Also have for sale but not included Autometer Phantom wideband. New in box. $225 obo.



Also have a brand new inexpensive laptop with TunerStudio and MegaLog Viewer (with licenses) installed. $200 obo.