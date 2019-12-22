Megasquirt pnp idle issues

Hello guys, I have been following post here a while but this is my first one. I am having some issues getting my tune finished out so to speak. At the moment it cranks and does idle(even though this is where my biggest challenges are coming from) driving down the road it cruises smooth(not saying it couldn't be better) and does pretty good under WOT as well. The car is an 85 gt with a 302, tw170 heads, trickflow intake, fcam, and an on3 turbo kit. I am currently running in open loop. I cant seem to get the car to idle below 950-1100 while in park. I also have an issue when the fan is on full speed I get an idle surge if the car Is in park. If it is in gear, it seems to be ok, maybe a very small surge but not bad. It also takes a little time settling down if I go from drive to neutral, it wants to hunt for idle but will usually settle down a bit but takes prob 10 plus seconds. It also will do this at times when going from park to reverse. I have tried using closed loop but the issues seem to be amplified when I do so. Any input would be greatly appreciated. I am certain there are things here I do not have correct, since this is my first attempt at tuning my own efi car.