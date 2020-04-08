Megasquirt PNP2 460SBF startup/idle issues

Having an issue with getting the car to adequately start and stay running at a consistent idle. The car had previously been running with a SCT Tune on a stock ECU, so I am confident that the components are not the issue. I am new and don't quite fully understand how all the tables interact, and it has me at a bit of a loss. Could someone take a look to see if I am on the right path, or make recommendations. Thank you in advance.

Engine Specs:
Bill Mitchel 460 short block (351w stroked)
Eagle lightened crank
Eagle h beam rods
Green top ford Motorsport injectors
Edelbrock victor efi manifold
75mm Edelbrock throttle body
Msd alternator
Msd hvc blue coil
Msd digital 6 plus box
Trick flow high port heads
Aeromotive fuel rails
Aeromotive adjustable fuel regulator
Aeromotive fuel pump
Enderle fuel valve (from good vibrations)
 

