Megasquirt PNP2 460SBF startup/idle issues

Having an issue with getting the car to adequately start and stay running at a consistent idle. The car had previously been running with a SCT Tune on a stock ECU, so I am confident that the components are not the issue. I am new and don't quite fully understand how all the tables interact, and it has me at a bit of a loss. Could someone take a look to see if I am on the right path, or make recommendations. Thank you in advance.



Engine Specs:

Bill Mitchel 460 short block (351w stroked)

Eagle lightened crank

Eagle h beam rods

Green top ford Motorsport injectors

Edelbrock victor efi manifold

75mm Edelbrock throttle body

Msd alternator

Msd hvc blue coil

Msd digital 6 plus box

Trick flow high port heads

Aeromotive fuel rails

Aeromotive adjustable fuel regulator

Aeromotive fuel pump

Enderle fuel valve (from good vibrations)