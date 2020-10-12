Megasquirt PNP2 turbo foxbody dead spot at partial throttle.

I am extremely green at this megasquirt stuff but i have got the car running and it was idling fair but as soon as you hit throttle it starts cutting up real bad and pegs the afr gauge lean but if you move the throttle on past that point it will clear up, its at around 10% on tps is the problem area. The car is a 93 mustang 302 with dart pro1 heads and e or f cam not 100% on that, holley systemax intake, FIC 74lb injectors, 76 mm on3 turbo kit with intercooler. Here is data log of said problem. Any guidance in the right direction would greatly appreciated.
 

  • latestlog.mlg
    372.7 KB · Views: 2

