I have a 94 mustang with hci. I recently just installed a megasquirt and i thought i understood what i was doing somewhat but i'm lost. I cant even get the car to idle to be able to set idle to match the megasquirt. It wont idle when cold and it somewhat tries when its warm but then it starts surging and dies. i got frustrated and deleted the map i was working on and was going to start a new one but decided to ask for help first before i mess something up. any help is appreciated.