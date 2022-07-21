Megasquirt tuning problems

67Fairlane

67Fairlane

Jul 19, 2022
Hi I'm new here, I've tried my best and am lost on tuning my Megasquirt... been trying everything from different forums and YouTube videos and gaining no ground.. my VE tables, AFR tables, and I'm sure timing tables are a absolute mess.. the car is either full rich or full lean.. I have a 67 Fairlane with a 306 N/A.. had been running a A9L pcm car ran great except for a rolling idle a d would stall at the worst time.. so I went with a Megasquirt 2.0.. just looking for some assistance to get thing ironed out..
 

