Megasquirt tuning problems

Hi I'm new here, I've tried my best and am lost on tuning my Megasquirt... been trying everything from different forums and YouTube videos and gaining no ground.. my VE tables, AFR tables, and I'm sure timing tables are a absolute mess.. the car is either full rich or full lean.. I have a 67 Fairlane with a 306 N/A.. had been running a A9L pcm car ran great except for a rolling idle a d would stall at the worst time.. so I went with a Megasquirt 2.0.. just looking for some assistance to get thing ironed out..