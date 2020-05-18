Megasquirt wideband problem

I have a foxbody with a stock 302 shortblock, n41 cam, gt40p heads, seimens 60lb injectors, ported gt40p intake and a on 3 turbo kit. I finally have everything put together and im trying to get the car ready to drive. I have the innovate mtxl hooked up in the on3 downpipe. I have it wired to pin 21 and the jumper is set right. The problem im having is the wideband is always lean. At idle its reading 22.4 and when i try to autotune it, it says 02 out of range. I have only the wideband hooked up right now and no 02 sensors. Im new to the megqsquirt game so please bear with me.