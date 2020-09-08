Metal throttle body coolant line part name for 05 4.0? Can't find a replacement

After replacing the thermostat housing with a metal one because the plastic one I had was leaking, I noticed there was a stream of coolant spraying out at the red circle. I tried using heat-resistant welding putty to seal the leak, but it only lasted not even a month. What's the name of the part? It's a metal coolant line that goes to the throttle body. I searched "metal throttle body coolant line replacement 05 mustang" and found nothing.



Thanks