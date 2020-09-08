Metal throttle body coolant line part name for 05 4.0? Can't find a replacement

zack2001

zack2001

New Member
Dec 11, 2019
9
0
1
Lansing, MI
After replacing the thermostat housing with a metal one because the plastic one I had was leaking, I noticed there was a stream of coolant spraying out at the red circle. I tried using heat-resistant welding putty to seal the leak, but it only lasted not even a month. What's the name of the part? It's a metal coolant line that goes to the throttle body. I searched "metal throttle body coolant line replacement 05 mustang" and found nothing.

Thanks
 

