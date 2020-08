Steel Horse said:



Also be sure put the deadener on the E-brake like the video shows. I didn't and sure enough I needed to. Put it away for the winter before I could do the fix. As far as the installation goes be careul when working with the sound deadener. It gets very sharp edges when you cut it. I have a bunch of dried blood on the bottom of my car from this. Didn't even feel my hands getting cut.Also be sure put the deadener on the E-brake like the video shows. I didn't and sure enough I needed to. Put it away for the winter before I could do the fix. Click to expand...

Lennyvb said: The e-brake fix made a difference in my car. I didn't use the dynomat for the shifter - it's a little noisier but I like the sound. Makes the car sound more muscular but not loud to the point of being annoying. Click to expand...

+1 ... I cut my hand wide open on it when doing my MGW. My buddy who was underneath the car was like "Are you bleeding?". I had no idea what he was talking about. Next thing I hear "Bud you're bleeding, it's about to drip all over me". I couldn't believe how clean and unpainful of a cut Dynamat makes. I know why guys wear some type of glove now.The E-Brake fix made a big difference for me, too. I used the Dynamat and the heat/sound pad but removed that stock rubber boot. It was getting in the way of the shift knob shaft since I've got it so low. No problems with noise or heat without it. I didn't even notice any more of either.