Miata 5.0-HO SEFI (1987) no start fuel injection problem

Ran OK for around 50 miles as I was troubleshooting various problems.Engine quit on my way home from hardware store. Friend had to tow me rest of the way home.1. Ignition system checked with spark tester and is good. Changed out coil and TFI anyway.2. Fuel supply pressure measured at 39 psi. Good3. Spark plugs dry, no fuel. Pulled cylinder #5 fuel injector connector. 12V power on red wire. Tested black wire with test light ground lead connected to power. Result was light does not come on during cranking. Checked continuity of black wire to ECM pin #14 wire and was good. Harness good.4. Tried 3 different ECM's and no change.5. All ground wires checked and are good. Including ECM ground. Pulled distributor spout and no impact. Cranks but will not start.I am a pretty good mechanic but this problem has me stumped!TimTucson, AZ