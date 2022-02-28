Michigan newbie with a fixer upper

P

philcore3

New Member
Aug 20, 2004
16
0
1
Hi everyone, I'm not new to owning mustangs however I am new to restoring one. Recently purchased an '85 carbs with T tops. It needs work, I am capable of smaller peripheral jobs, however the bigger jobs I'm looking for help. My local mechanic is always an option, but with the amount of work I need, I was hoping to find a do it yourselfer backyard mechanic to tackle most of the work. How would I go about finding someone in my area? I've tried asking around and a few facebook inquiries but those have not produced any results. Is there a way to find people here who may be in my area? Thanks for the help, I got a lot of work to do this summer!
 

