Michigan newbie with a fixer upper

Hi everyone, I'm not new to owning mustangs however I am new to restoring one. Recently purchased an '85 carbs with T tops. It needs work, I am capable of smaller peripheral jobs, however the bigger jobs I'm looking for help. My local mechanic is always an option, but with the amount of work I need, I was hoping to find a do it yourselfer backyard mechanic to tackle most of the work. How would I go about finding someone in my area? I've tried asking around and a few facebook inquiries but those have not produced any results. Is there a way to find people here who may be in my area? Thanks for the help, I got a lot of work to do this summer!